Easter Road side took early lead - and were 2-1 up heading into injury time at Livingston

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs captain Martin Boyle has laid out the steps his team MUST take if they’re to drag themselves out of the doldrums in a season offering so many opportunities to ambitious teams. And he believes they can learn from the bodies-on-the-line approach that saw them resurrect an apparently doomed campaign just under a year ago.

Boyle returned to the starting line-up with a bang yesterday, scoring to give Hibs a 2-1 lead at Livingston. But he watched on in frustration from the bench as the visitors conceded an injury-time penalty equaliser after the home side caused chaos at a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Socceroos star laid bare his concerns, declaring: “The penny needs to drop for us, because we've lost far too many points like this. Even in European competition, we got knocked out in the same manner.

“I’m sure it will change. Obviously we know we should be higher in the table, with the points that we've dropped.

‘Nasty streak’ had Hibs ‘defending for our lives’

“We went on a streak last December when everyone was fighting for each other, balls dropping the box, we're defending for our lives. I think we just need to get back to that, get a bit more of that nasty streak.

“And I'm sure that will come. But we’re disappointed in ourselves. We knew we weren't playing well, but you give yourself an opportunity to win the game, which I believe we should have went on and done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insisting that he thought his team were going to see out the closing moments without giving Livi a chance, Boyle said: “Yeah, that's probably what angers me the most. Too many times this season, we've let ourselves down when it gets into that bit of games.

“We need to see out games, we need to be tougher, we need to be mentally stronger and we've let ourselves down, shot ourselves in the foot. We should have more points on the board, so it's hugely frustrating. But yeah, we'll have to obviously dig down deep and move on to the next game.”

Boyle was pleased, at least, to get back into the starting XI after being left on the bench in the wake of his latest international exertions – including playing at altitude in mile-high Colorado with the Aussies. He partnered Thibault Klidje yesterday, with Scotland striker Kieron Bowie playing the role of impact sub.

Socceroos star working hard to regain place

The veteran forward, who was withdrawn just after his goal a little over ten minutes into the second half, said: “Yeah, I just managed to get back in the team and scoring a goal is a nice feeling. You want to go on and win the game, it would be even better, but yeah, I just need to keep working hard when I get that opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I need to keep myself in the team and obviously I managed to get myself back in the team and score a goal, so that's a positive for me. I want to work hard, I want to try and keep scoring goals for this club as long as possible and I'll continue to do that.

“For me, yeah, I feel like I've not stopped, but I love playing games, that's what I like to do. I feel fully recharged now that I've been given that place on the bench, I've shown glimpses coming off the bench. I wanted that jersey back - and scoring has hopefully put me back in the frame.

“I know I need to keep working hard, the competition for places is really tough, everyone's pitching in with goals, so you need to be in top form to keep that jersey.”

Admitting that hindsight had given him a better appreciation of why Gray had cut his workload for wins over Livingston at Easter Road and Aberdeen at Pittodrie, as well as last Wednesday night’s unlucky home loss to Rangers, Boyle said: “It's obviously nice now, but obviously I want to be playing games. I didn't really feel the full effects, it's not like coming back from Oz, you know what I mean? It's not that far a distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also didn't play as much as I wanted to when I was over there, but obviously coming back I had that eagerness to obviously want to play. Livi at home was a good opportunity for myself that I could have scored a few goals, looking at the opportunities in that game. But Thibaut took his opportunity, fantastic, and he went on his run of form.

“I need to keep working hard, given the opportunity I’ve been given, and scoring goals. Because if you're not performing then someone else will take your spot, and like I say, you'll be on the bench.”