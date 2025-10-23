First-team debutant Gillie in ‘living the dream’ admission as Darren McGregor’s boys triumph

Living the dream but with ambitions rooted firmly in reality, the young Hibees who dismantled FC 2 Korriku in last night’s UEFA Youth League clash at Easter Road seem to be striking a sweet balance between childlike glee and maturity beyond their years. If they can continue to harness those qualities, who knows how far this adventure might stretch?

Darren McGregor’s lads ran out 4-0 winners over their Kosovan opponents in the first leg of their second round tie. Last season’s Club Academy Scotland Elite League winners should finish the job away from home next Wednesday night.

An aggregate victory would put Hibs into a third round tie against either Dynamo Kyiv or Swedish youth champions IF Brommapojkarna, with the Ukrainians leading 1-0 from last night’s first leg in Kyiv’s temporary home in Poland. The prospect of facing either of those sides back at the home of the ‘big team’ is obviously something that appeals to McGregor’s boys, who had nearly 1500 friends, family and fans there to support them last night.

Lewis Gillie, who made his first-team debut at the age of just 16 back in January. After scoring his team’s fourth last night, he admitted that playing at Easter Road with so many of his mates in the youth squad was beyond anything he’d experienced before.

“Surreal,” said Gillie, when asked to sum up his night, the defender adding: “Scoring out at Easter Road in front of 1500 fans is just mental. I don't really know, I can't put any words to it.

“Yeah, I’ve had the experience of playing here before. But coming out for such a big game, it was amazing. I’ll be honest, even just training at Easter Road was amazing, a great experience overall.

Lewis Gillie wheels away in celebration after scoring the fourth for Hibs in their 4-0 win over FC 2 Korriku.

“The staff all said to us before just to play your normal game, don’t play the occasion. That kind of stuck with me.

“You can kind of block out the fans when you ae playing there. But I actually felt like it was good to have them like a 12th man.

“I mean, having having the wee boys just chanting the whole game, it was really good of them. Even if you’re just trying to kind of block it out and play your usual game.”

The presence of trainee ultras chanting in a soprano style definitely added something to the occasion. As did the presence of so many loved ones.

On a night of special moments, perhaps the sweetest was players heading straight to the main stand at the final whistle, seeking out mums, dads, siblings, cousins … anyone who had come along to share in their joy.

Luke Davidson scored a superb solo goal against FC 2 Korriku at Easter Road.

“Yeah, a lot of friends and family came up,” said Gillie, “They had time off work and everything, so it was good for them to come watch me play. Because obviously they don't get to see me a lot, so it's really good of them.

“The family are from Galashiels, so they got the train up. Yeah, a wee trek, but they got the train.

“It's just amazing. Honestly, playing with your mates out at Easter Road, there's nothing better than it.

“Honestly, it would be a dream for most people to go out and play at Easter Road. We're making it a reality, so hopefully we can go do more, play more out there. It'll be good to play more out there.

“The job's not done yet. We're halfway there, obviously.”

McGregor wary of ‘tricks’ in Kosovo

Aspiring coach McGregor is wary of the return leg in Kosovo, the former Scottish Cup winner warning: “It's just about going over there and being professional, in an environment that will probably be very different from the one out there. Because it will be hostile.

“They'll be trying all the tricks of the trade, and referees at this level are quick to dish out yellow cards as well. So the opposition will know that, and they'll be playing on it.

“But I think that group there are proven to be the best team in Scotland. And, on the European stage, I would back my lads against anybody.”