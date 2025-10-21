On-field leader up against stiff competition in central midfield

Hibs boss David Gray believes Joe Newell is already raising standards at training simply by being back on the pitch at East Mains. But he says the skipper is well aware that he faces a tough battle to reclaim a place in the Easter Road club’s first-choice starting XI.

Newell has been a vocal presence since being granted clearance to return to full-contact training, with the midfielder full of energy and excitement after spending the thick end of 10 months on the sidelines. The 31-year-old hasn’t played a minute of competitive football since December 29 of last year, and has been forced to go slow in his recovery from abdomen surgery.

Gray, who has added Miguel Chaiwa, Dan Barlaser, Josh Mulligan and Alasana Manneh to his central midfield options since losing Newell to injury, is thrilled that the crocked captain is finally back in regular training. On a personal level, the gaffer is just pleased for a player who has been through a number of setbacks over the months.

“It is really positive – and especially for Joe as well because it's been difficult for him,” said Gray. “If you start thinking about what he’s been through individually, when you look at how the season ended last year, how positive it was.

Newell still ‘glue holding everything together’

“Then he misses out on Europe and everything that comes with that. So he’s been through it.

“It's difficult when you're injured and you're the captain; you still need to be the glue holding everything together. It’s difficult to not feel like you're missing out a little bit.

On-field leader has been missed

“So he's done really well on that front. And you can see when he's back training now that you miss that voice that he's got and the demands he puts on people.

“But it's also because he's not trained for such a long time; he's excited to be back on the pitch. He's driving standards, which is something he always does so that is a real positive from him.”

Despite increased competition in the middle of the park, Newell is already said to be impressing in training. Having used his time out of action to further develop his leadership skills, he’s eager to be back in contention for game time.

“I think even moving forward having him training every single day and pushing to try and get back into the team will be a help,” said Gray.

“Because he's got a fight on his hands with the players in front of him as well. He knows that he needs to get himself right back to the very best he can be to really give himself the best chance.

“That is what everybody wants to see. Because a fully fit and firing Joe Newell certainly adds to the group.”