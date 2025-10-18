Injury update as McGrath limps off in thumping of lowly Livi

Hibs boss David Gray hailed £1.5 million record signing Thibault Klidje for his starring role in today’s 4-0 thumping of Livingston – and said the French-speaking Togo international striker is reaping the rewards of individual work on understanding what the coaching team want from him. And Gray admitted he’ll be keeping his “fingers crossed” that penalty goal hero Jamie McGrath is OK for a return to Aberdeen next weekend, after the Irishman limped out of action in the second half at Easter Road.

Klidje, making just his second league start since his summer move from Swiss side Luzern, scored a brilliant early opener and won a penalty in the opening exchanges of the second half. On a day when McGrath converted from the spot and substitute Junior Hoilett added a stunning late double, the 24-year-old walked off with Man of the Match honours.

Fast-talking Gray has previously admitted that he’d been forcing himself to double and triple check that Klidje was picking up all of his coaching instructions. Asked if the Francophone forward was now getting more comfortable with the foibles of the local dialect, the gaffer declared: “I think so.

“Well, I hope so! It seemed to work today, anyway. I think that's always something you need to be mindful of. Because, again, when you get to know people, you get to understand exactly how people are feeling.

“With Thibault, it’s been about having conversations with him, making sure that he doesn't feel like I'm not rating him – just telling him to be patient for his opportunity. We're doing a lot of individual work with him as well in training, and making sure that when he gets his opportunity, he's ready to take it.

Gaffer Gray: ‘We don’t want to rush it ...’

“But it is all part of making sure that we don't rush it. We're making sure that he's ready to go and step in and perform.

“I’m delighted for him to get his goal as well. He's had to be patient to get another start.

“He's been restricted to a few appearances from the bench, but he certainly took his opportunity today, which is great to see. And it really worked with him running in behind.”

Price tag not a factor for player

Pressed on how Klidje had been coping with the expectations attached to being a club record acquisition, Gray insisted: “Yeah, there's always expectations. You can do nothing about what people pay for you, and that's just the nature of the world at the moment.

“But I believe that we've got a real strong squad. You've got competition for places everywhere, especially in that forward area. When you look at even my bench today, the competition for places, the players that don't even get on the bench today.

“So I think it is a really good group. And when you get your opportunity, you need to make sure you play to a level that you can try and stay in the team. I think that's healthy to have.

“But the togetherness within it as well is really good. And I think the subs coming on today is a positive example of making the team better when it needed to be as well, which is a brilliant thing to have.

“I think that's part of it. So Thibault settling in as well, not expecting too much, being patient with him. We certainly have been with.

“He played against Livingston the last time, he was a threat the same way, running in behind. He always looks to be on the last line, on the last shoulder.

“Obviously the game plan we put in place today was to try and exploit that space in behind, which he's done really well. Strikers want to score goals, so that's something that I'll do him the world of good.

“And then added to that, you're able to rest Martin Boyle a little bit today - someone who's been a constant threat, someone that has been so successful for his football club and a constant threat for a number of years at the club, and will continue to be. So I think it was really good that were were able to use the squad, and it certainly benefited us today.”

Boyle had played 60 minutes at altitude in Colorado during the international break, while Klidje turned out twice for Togo. Gray admitted that he’d taken workloads into account when picking his starting XI.

“I think I've always got that challenge,” he said, adding: “Boyle goes away as well, so you've always got that. We've got a lot of international players, but a lot of international players that play from all over the world.

“So you've always got that balance. You've always got that deciding exactly how fresh somebody is.

“The players will always tell you they're all right. They want to play all the time, regardless of when they get back. I would be exactly the same myself. You want to play every minute, every game.

“I'd be more concerned if they told me they were tired, to be honest. So you never get that from the players.

“So you need to make sure you're picking a team that has got that freshness in mind. And I've certainly done that today. But also looking at how you think you can exploit your opposition.”

McGrath, who had been struggling with an Achilles’ tendon problem, looked in some discomfort as he limped off the pitch with 15 minutes to go, Gray – asked of the attacking midfielder as OK – saying: “I think so. Well, I hope so.

“I don't want to tempt fate, but it's always a good sign for me when they walk off. And he just obviously felt it a little bit. So, fingers crossed, it's nothing too serious.

“And at that stage of the game, we certainly aren't going to take a risk, but I can't really comment. I've not spoken to the physio since he came off the pitch, to be honest. So we'll have to wait and see with that one.”

Asked if today’s victory had been exactly what Hibs needed after heading into the international break on the back of a derby defeat at Tynecastle, Gray said: “Yes, it certainly was. It was everything we spoke about before the game. Looking for that reaction after our first defeat of the season and making sure we started the game with real intent and real intensity.

“It was certainly a really good day's work when you look at how the game went. Clean sheet, level of performance, could have been maybe more at times, but all in all a really good day's work.”