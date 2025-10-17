Forward should be ‘judged on the pitch’ - and is fighting to prove his fitness every day

Hibs boss David Gray has urged Elie Youan to answer his critics on the field of play – but insists the livewire forward has been completely unaffected by occasionally angry social media interactions with supporters. Youan has been back in training after recovering from toe and ankle problems that have left the flying Frenchman cutting a frustrated figure for much of 2025.

He took to social media just before the international break to hit back at suggestions that he’d been lacking in his recovery work, insisting that he was giving his all to get back on the pitch. The 26-year-old has featured mainly as a substitute this season, making just a single start, and has been sidelined completely since the end of August.

But Gray, who reported that Youan has been back in full training, said: “I think that's what everybody wants to see is when Eli Youan's flying. Especially himself. I’ve said that many times.

“He's happiest when he's on the pitch and playing and affecting games of football. His attributes speak for themselves and you see that, when he is really at it. He's very difficult to play against with his speed and his ability.

“He's been very much stop-start since last season, which has been frustrating for everybody. Him, myself, everybody involved on that front.

“But he's benefited from being back on the training pitch and training, getting to that point - and he just needs a sustained period where he's staying injury-free. That comes from putting in training every single day.

“So when you get your opportunity on a Saturday, make sure you take it. Because I've already touched on the strength and depth we've got there.”

Asked about Youan’s activity on social media platforms, Gray admitted: “To be honest, it's not something I'm across really on the social media side to it. I believe there was a bit of a situation where Eli was on social media.

“It's certainly not affecting him. I spoke to him, just “Everything all right?” I listened to him, he says everything’s okay. He says absolutely fine now. He's someone that just goes about his business.

“As I've always said, the only way you can ever answer anything, the way you should be getting judged as football players, is on the pitch. And that's the most important thing.”

Livingston at Easter Road a chance to kick start season

Hibs are back in Scottish Premiership action at home to Livingston tomorrow, with Gray looking to balance a squad containing a number of key players returning from international duty. Which adds a different element to selection.

Explaining that the club are constantly in touch with sports scientists at the various national associations, the gaffer said: “We're aware of what they do in training every day. We're aware of the minutes they've played, the travel times, everything they're doing. So we are able to see absolutely everything that they're doing when they go there.

“Someone like Martin Boyle, he’s used to it. He has had to deal with that for a long time as an international player, especially for Australia.

“The distance he travels, slightly different this time because he was going the other way coming back from the USA, playing at altitude, everything that comes with that. But Boyler being Boyler, he's back.

“He's trained this morning. Bright and bubbly, doesn't change. He's exactly as he always is.

“I think for all the players that go away, when we're here waiting for them to come back, we're just hoping that they all come back safely. It does them all the world of good confidence wise.

“So you even look at Josh Mulligan getting his first call-up for the national team, which is fantastic. It shows you, again, how well he's done at the club, the progression in him.”