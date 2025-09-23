Easter Road side still undefeated in league despite blowing 2-0 lead against newly-promoted Bairns

Hibs boss David Gray admitted his team could easily have suffered their first Scottish Premiership loss of the season after surrendering a two-goal lead at Falkirk. And he’s explained the absence of French attacker Elie Youan after the forward was left out for a second straight game.

Hibs were 2-0 up and cruising before conceding a sucker punch goal just before half-time at the Falkirk Stadium. And they were floored when the Bairns made it 2-2 from a corner just after the hour mark.

Gray admitted that his team are suffering from recurring flaws early in the SPFL campaign, saying: “What's going wrong at the moment? I think the obvious one is we're creating enough chances, but we're not being clinical enough to finish games off. And then the other obvious one that I can't shy away from, and I've already mentioned it, and I'll be repeating myself a lot in this press conference probably, is the timing of the goals we're losing before half-time.

“And the second one is, it's a set-piece. We've actually defended well with set-pieces, but we lose a big goal at the weekend (in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup loss to Rangers at Ibrox) because of that desire to make sure your man doesn't score.

“And unfortunately tonight it happened again. And I think that's what's going wrong at the moment.

Easter Road boss: ‘We should have been three or four up.’

“I thought we were very good, created lots of chances, found ourselves 2-0 up. And should have been three or four up then at the point with the big chances we had.

“And then you always suspect the next goal in the game at 2-0 being a very important one, just before half-time. Again we lose a goal by not stopping the cross, and then not defending the box well enough.

“I was quick to remind the players at half-time that we're still winning, you're 2-1 up. And then remind the players of what gave us success in the game in the first half.

“So why did we get so much joy in the first half? It was about how quickly we moved the ball, how much we switched play and the chances we were creating.

“And then I thought in the second half we stopped doing that. In the first five minutes we had a couple of opportunities to switch to play, and tried to play through the middle, turned the ball over, which gives the opposition momentum again. And then it felt like the momentum had shifted, we lose a really poor goal.

“And then if I'm being honest, the noise in the stadium and the feeling, if anyone was going to go and win was probably Falkirk. So that's the real disappointment for me at that point, which was it almost became: ‘We’ll take a point …’ from an opportunity where we should have had three points in my opinion.

“But if I try and be positive about it We’re still undefeated in the league away from home at a difficult place to come, and we need to take it and move on quickly.”

French attacker Youan was linked with Legia Warsaw

Youan, who saw a Deadline Day move to Legia Warsaw fall through, wasn’t in the match day squad for the weekend loss at Ibrox or tonight’s draw in Falkirk.

“Dundee United game he was involved, and then he's felt his ankle, so he's had a little bit of a setback with his ankle,” said Gray, the gaffer adding: “He's been for a scan and seen a specialist just now, so hopefully it's not too long, but he has got a bit of an issue with his ankle at the minute, so he's just not available.”

On-loan Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser made his first start for Hibs since joining the club on Deadline Day, Gray saying: “I thought Dan was good. I thought he showed his quality, his range of passing, his control within the game positionally.

“He tired a little bit towards the end, as you would expect, not played a lot of football since pre-season really, so it was something that I was very wary of. But in terms of the control he had in the game, especially the first half, switches of play, what he's going to bring to the squad, you can clearly see, which he's a really good footballer, and that gives us another option in the middle of the pitch, which is always really good for competition in the team.”