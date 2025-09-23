Barlaser has experienced plenty in the English game | SNS Group

Former Newcastle prospect has been exposed to all sorts - but Falkirk tonight will be first senior game on artificial pitch

Hibs signing Dan Barlaser has revealed how a formative experience man-marking one of the most fearsome physical specimens in English football helped his development as a young player. And the midfielder, who will be experiencing something completely different as he plays his first senior game on an artificial pitch at Falkirk tonight, is hoping that the solid grounding he got down south will help him make a success of his Easter Road loan stint.

Barlaser, recounting his footballing journey to this point, revealed an early-run-in with a player nicknamed The Beast, as he said: “I was in Newcastle until I was 23, played a couple of times there, my first loan was Crewe Alexander. That was an eye-opener, League 2.

“Do you remember (Adebayo) Akinfenwa? I had to mark him, that was me, that was like welcome to League 2 football. So I had to mark him off corners and goal kicks, I was like wow.

“But yeah, I just think even obviously playing for Newcastle a bit, I wouldn't say tiki-taka but obviously always concentrating on football. But going to long ball in the men's game was a big eye-opener.

“I went to Accrington Stanley for a year in League 1 and then Rotherham, League 1 and then obviously signed for Rotherham, did three years there in the Championship and then obviously the last three years have been in Middlesbrough. I think playing men's football as early as possible when you're young, that's the main thing I would say to young lads coming up because I think it puts you in good stead for challenges you're going to face as you step up to the leagues.”

Barlaser has two substitute appearances under belt since Deadline Day loan move

A second-half substitute in the 3-3 home draw against Dundee United and again called in from the bench in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier Sports Cup loss to Rangers at Ibrox, Barlaser is still finding his feet after agreeing to a season-long loan on Deadline Day. At 28, though, he’s not some kid who will need three months to adjust.

Well used to the midweek grind of the EFL Championship, he’s not likely to be fazed by the current three-game week, pointing out: “Yeah, I couldn't believe I had a couple of midweeks that we didn't play here! It was a bit of a rest for me.

“Obviously the gym programmes and stuff like that down south, you don't really get to do a lot because obviously you have Saturday and Tuesday games. Whereas here I think you get a lot of time to progress in the gym and do more training so it's a good thing really that you get that time.”

Falkirk Stadium is, ironically, not a new venue for Barlaser, who revealed: “My friend Rhys Greenwood actually used to play for them so I've been there to watch them. I know it's AstroTurf and they've had two promotions so they're having a bit of a success story in recent years so they've got a bit of confidence having that obviously, two promotions and you still winning so it's going to be a very tough game especially away from home.

“So we've got to go then and give it our best and hopefully get three points. I've never played on an artificial pitch; this will be the first time - so I don't know what it’s like.”