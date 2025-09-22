Where are they now: the last Hibs side to face Falkirk as teams prepare for first top-flight clash in 15 years

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Hibs will face The Bairns under the lights at the Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday night

Following their defeat to Rangers in the League Cup, David Gray will be hoping his side can bounce back against Falkirk.

Due to the home side’s long absence from the top division, the last time the team’s met in the league was in the Scottish Championship back in 2017. Before that, the last time they faced in the Premiership was all the way back in 2010, when goals from Derek Riordan and Sol Bamba spurred the Hibees onto victory.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in the League Cup three years ago. In a group stage match, an Aidan Nesbitt goal was enough on the day to secure three points for Falkirk, in what was a disastrous campaign for Hibs. Here’s a look at where the Hibees’ starting XI and subs from that day are now:

The Polish stopper is now a free agent after being released by Raith Rovers in the summer.

1. GK - Kevin Dabrowski

The Polish stopper is now a free agent after being released by Raith Rovers in the summer. | SNS Group

The powerful fullback signed for Blackburn Rovers from Hibs in the summer for a fee of around £1.5m.

2. RB - Lewis Miller

The powerful fullback signed for Blackburn Rovers from Hibs in the summer for a fee of around £1.5m. | SNS Group

One of only four Hibs stars that remains at the club that featured three years ago.

3. CB - Rocky Bushiri

One of only four Hibs stars that remains at the club that featured three years ago. | SNS Group SNS Group

After several loan spells away from Leith the defender eventually moved permanently to Northern Irish side, Glenavon in the summer.

4. CB - Kyle McClelland

After several loan spells away from Leith the defender eventually moved permanently to Northern Irish side, Glenavon in the summer. | SNS Group

