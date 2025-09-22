Following their defeat to Rangers in the League Cup, David Gray will be hoping his side can bounce back against Falkirk.

Due to the home side’s long absence from the top division, the last time the team’s met in the league was in the Scottish Championship back in 2017. Before that, the last time they faced in the Premiership was all the way back in 2010, when goals from Derek Riordan and Sol Bamba spurred the Hibees onto victory.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in the League Cup three years ago. In a group stage match, an Aidan Nesbitt goal was enough on the day to secure three points for Falkirk, in what was a disastrous campaign for Hibs. Here’s a look at where the Hibees’ starting XI and subs from that day are now:

GK - Kevin Dabrowski The Polish stopper is now a free agent after being released by Raith Rovers in the summer.

RB - Lewis Miller The powerful fullback signed for Blackburn Rovers from Hibs in the summer for a fee of around £1.5m.

CB - Rocky Bushiri One of only four Hibs stars that remains at the club that featured three years ago.