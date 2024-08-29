Hibs fans in for late night as Deadline Day moves go right to wire

'Get me another centre-half!' Gray at training today. | SNS Group

Gaffer making no promises on numbers as summer window closes

Hibs fans standing by for major transfer news ahead of tomorrow night’s transfer deadline may be in for a late shift. And manager David Gray says he can’t make any promises on numbers – coming in or going out – in a market with so many moving parts.

Admitting that he knows supporters will be waiting by their phones for regular updates ahead of tomorrow’s 11 pm deadline, Gray – asked if he could put a figure on the number of players he’d like to bring in – admitted: “To be honest, I can't give you that.

“I remember it even back when I was a player. I remember sitting watching the deadline day as a player, wondering if they're going to sign another right back who's going to be better than me.

“Everyone's going to be sitting doing that. The players will be sitting looking, wondering what we're going to do. Fans are sitting with expectations, saying: ‘Are we going to do anything else?’ And it changes all the time.

“The process is what it is. We're working as hard as we can. If something happens, we need to be proactive for ins and outs. And I think that's the way it's going to be.

“We’re still working hard. The message is very clear. We’re trying to see if there is anything to be done that makes us better - and we’ll try to do it.

“We’re delighted with the work already done. But while this window is open, we’ll be as active as possible. If we can strengthen, we will.

“There are numerous conversations happening all the time. And it’s changing all the time. If something comes up, or if something comes up for one of our players, we have to be ready.”

Asked directly about progress in the pursuit of Dundee captain Luke McCowan, a deal that could go right to the wire even without potential interest from Celtic, Gray said: “I’m not going to talk about any individuals. He’s a Dundee player – and continues to be. That’s where we are with that one.”