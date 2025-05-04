Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hibs supporters making their way to Saturday’s game at Easter Road were met with an unexpected twist.

A group of Hibs supporters were left puzzled as their supporters bus turned up with Aberdeen logos.

The Hibees are in a race for third against the Dons and Dundee United, giving themselves breathing room against the latter with Saturday’s 3-1 Premiership victory. David Gray’s side are now six points ahead of United with nine to play for, while Aberdeen’s loss at St Mirren also has them three points ahead of the Pittodrie side with superior goal difference..

Hibs' North East Scotland supporters' club had arranged a coach to take them down to Easter Road for the game against Dundee United. Confusion erupted when it turned up with Aberdeen logos all across it.

Hibs supporters bus plastered with Aberdeen logos

It even said on it 'Official Transport to AFC'. They said via X: “If you see this bus parked please be assured it’s full of Hibees. Our bus company has mugged us off this weekend.” It seemed to be taken in good spirits after the original mode of transport had issues with Plan B entering bizarre territory.

One fan said “Brilliant, glad you can have a laugh about it.” Another commented “this is excellent” and one more added “Fantastic bit of trolling here.” In the end, it was the Hibs supporters left smiling as their side claimed a major three points in their quest to finish in third place, which could book passage to the league phase of the Conference League or Europa League.”

Head coach Gray said post match: “It’s easy to say when you look back and you’ve got three points in the bag, but I did feel they’d show a reaction. It’s one thing showing it on the training pitch and one thing delivering that on a matchday. With the magnitude of the game, and everything at stake, I asked the players for a reaction, and I certainly got it.

“In the first half we were excellent and started the game with real intent. We maybe could’ve been further in-front because of our dominance, but everything I asked of the players in the first half they delivered. I spoke a lot at half-time about the importance of the next goal. The next goal in the game was going to be huge, and we expected a reaction from Dundee United.”

Aberdeen on third place chase vs Hibs

He added: “Credit to them because they made a change and we conceded a poor goal from a set piece, which we will have to look at. The players then showed their character, but also the fans got right behind the team. Everyone stayed together and believed that we’d get the next goal. I thought we had the best chances in the game and deserved the three points.

“I’m delighted for everyone involved. A lot of people outside the football club were looking to see how Hibs would bounce back from the incredible run, and we showed exactly how to react. I’m delighted for everyone. It’s a massive result.”

Jimmy Thelin admits Aberdeen didn’t do enough in their battle against St Mirren to warrant a boost in the race for third. He said: "The game was what we expected, we were not good enough to deserve to win but maybe we were not bad enough to lose. It was a classic 0-0 game but they used the opportunity from the set play to score that goal.

"The final pass today didn't arrive in the right spaces, that's football sometimes. Today was not the perfect game but also St Mirren did things well. Our performance was not what we had to do to deserve to win. We need to improve some parts in the away games and do better because we now have three more important games in the league. We have to do better in these games to deserve to win. We have to believe and try and do some things better in our away games."