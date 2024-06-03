Hibs fans snap up Scotland Euro 2024 fan zone places at Easter Road

Scotland training at Lesser Hampden last week.

TV watch-along parties promise shared experience for supporters

Hibs have already sold out their first Scotland Euro 2024 watch-along party at Easter Road. But tickets are available to fans who want to cheer Steve Clarke’s men on in their second and third group games in Germany.

WATCH THE LATEST FITBAW ZONE HERE

The Albion Bar at the stadium is being turned into a European Championships fan zone for the three games already confirmed on Scotland’s dance card at the tournament. Fans paying £7.95 a head can watch the matches in familiar surroundings – and take part in a two-hour pre-game party. Special guest appearances have been promised and, while the threat of bagpipers playing in an enclosed space might turn some off, there will also be specially themed food – and an exclusive raffle for punters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets to watch the opening fixture of the tournament, which sees Clarke’s Scotland take on the hosts in Munich on Friday week, are no longer available after fans snapped them up in a rush to be part of the party. But places for the June 19 clash with Switzerland and the final Group A encounter, against Hungary on June 23, are still available.