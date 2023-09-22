News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Hibs fans will love Nick Montgomery’s brilliant words on what he wants his team to embody

Nick Montgomery has been speaking about the type of team he wants Hibs to be

By John Greechan
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 22:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nick Montgomery wants to marry steel with style as he reshapes Hibs in his own image. Praised for his expansive footballing ambitions after one game at the helm, Montgomery makes his home debut as head coach tomorrow.

And he’s promised that competing for every blade of grass will be just as important to him as playing out from the back or throwing bodies into attack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visiting St Johnstone boss Steven McLean, who played against the new Hibs gaffer in the Sheffield derby, said this week that he remembers a hard-tackling opponent who liked to “mix it” in the middle of the park.

Most Popular

Former United player Mongomery laughed as he said: “Oh, he said that, did he? Yeah, obviously I liked to battle.

“I played in the middle of the park, wasn’t the most technical player but I was a competitor. Steven’s probably got a few marks on his shins from me. Best keep his distance in the dugout tomorrow!”

Asked if his team would take a similarly aggressive approach to games, the 41-year-old Englishman insisted: “To play for this club, you have to play with your heart on your sleeve, the way I’ve always played. You give 100 per cent. That means you compete, No. 1. It doesn’t matter what level of football you’re at, if you don’t compete, you’re never going to win a game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You hope that you compete with everybody - and the footballing ability comes over the top of that. There are no guarantees you will win any game - but my team will always compete.”

Hibs have three home games over the next eight days – a run of fixtures that Montgomery sees as an ideal opportunity to learn more about his squad.

“At the end of the day, you can do what you want in training - but the game is the real indicator of where you’re at,” he said. “We’re looking forward to the three games; there are positives from last week and plenty to build on. It gives us a real opportunity at home to get the crowd behind us, get to know everybody and hopefully get everyone going.”

Related topics:Head coachScottish Premiership