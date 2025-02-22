Boyle: ‘You have to earn a new deal - and show what you’re made of.’

Hibs favourite Martin Boyle insists he’s maintaining a laser focus on just keeping his place in the starting XI – because becoming distracted by contract uncertainty is guaranteed to minimise his options. The Scots-born Socceroos forward, still keen on a move to the A-League as a way of thanking the Aussies for giving him an international career, is one of several big-name Easter Road stars out of contract at the end of the season.

With Perth Glory still very much interested and a number of other Australian sides keen to offer long-term deals, it’s looking more likely that Boyle will be offered a chance to experience a different way of life Down Under. But the veteran attacker, about to turn 32, insists he’s not even talked about his future with gaffer David Gray – despite the former team-mates enjoying a close personal bond.

Echoing Gray’s message to all of his players heading towards free agency status, emphasising the need to take care of performances and let the business take care of itself, Boyle said: “That’s exactly what it has to be. If you're not performing, you're not going to get contracts at the end of the day.

“They're not just given to you. Even the loyalty you have to a club, you have to be performing, and you have to show what you're made of.

“So it’s at the back of my mind. I've not even thought about it. There are a lot of questions that will be asked, of course, but we'll just see what happens.

“It's a happy place at the moment. The main focus is getting this club back to where it belongs, hopefully a European push, and then we'll see what happens from there.”

Asked whether his long-standing friendship with gaffer Gray made it easy to have informal discussions about the future, Boyle stressed: “Probably not, because I've not even had a chat with him. There's not been any chats, like I say. It's just been strictly football. Keep it at the back of your mind.

“Look, whatever happens, happens. But, as you say, if you keep putting in performances, then we'll see what happens.

No holding back

“If you speak about contracts and at the back of your mind, then some people get disheartened by it. Some people might not go into challenges, might not try their best, etc. It's all about blocking it off, being mentally prepared for what's in front of you, and playing football for this club.

“Luckily, I've always been in a position where I've been contracted with the club, so this will be my first time running our contract. Like you say, I'm fully focused on what I have to do for this club, and it's never changed. Whatever happens, happens.”

Addressing the long-term ambition of playing in Australia, Boyle said: “Yeah, we'll see what happens. I've never shied away from it.

“I'd like to give back and see what it's like, a new journey. But at this moment in time in my career, I've not thought about anything other than playing for Hibs at the moment. Like you say, when the summer comes, we'll see what happens.”

Asked outright if he’d be open to the idea of extending his stay at Hibs, Boyle said: “Yeah, 100 per cent. A club I love, close to my heart.

“Like I say, it's way at the back of my mind. What I concentrate on is what we do for the club at the moment, and whatever happens, happens.”