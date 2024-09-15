Hibs finishers could be starting something as Gray seizes on competition for places

Substitutes Boyle and Campbell celebrate yesterday’s second goal with starters O’Hora and Ekpiteta | SNS Group

Impact subs give gaffer options for Plans A thru Z

There are starters. And then there are finishers. As David Gray sifts through the intelligence to be gathered from his first league win as Hibs boss, he’ll be well aware that both played their part in a lop-sided 2-0 victory over Craig Levein’s stuffy St Johnstone.

His next challenge? To continue capitalising on the competition for places that clearly contributed to the upswing in performance at Easter Road yesterday.

From Myko Kuharevich breaking the deadlock to Junior Hoilett lifting the tempo, or Nicky Cadden going flat-out before being replaced by Martin Boyle coming on to show his insatiable appetite for goals, there was much for Gray to admire. Let’s take a look at the big talking points to emerge from the game.

Junior Hoilett already looks a good ‘un

It’s taken a while for the veteran Canadian international to get himself fully fit. But the 45-minute performance he turned in yesterday was full of joyous moments, reassuring touches – and a healthy dollop of confidence.

“Absolutely,” said Gray, the gaffer adding: “You can see he’s played at the highest level.

“I was delighted with everything we've done in the window. But I think everything we've talked about when we signed Junior Hoilett was about not just his performances on the pitch but how he is around the building.

“Everything I've seen is exactly what he's delivered. And I think you've seen that when he came onto the pitch.

“You just touched on the composure he shows on the ball, his decision making - but he also affects people round about him by showing that calmness on the ball. I think the more we can get players like that on the pitch and performing at the level they are I think we'll really benefit from it.”

Is Boyle back to his best?

Restricted to a half-hour substitutes’ appearance, Socceroos winger Boyle was electrifying when he came on. And he took his goal brilliantly.

Gray, for his part, doesn’t stand with those who suggest that the winger has been five or ten per cent short of his best so far this season, pointing out: “Listen, he's been playing with that cast on his hand. He's got a fracture in his hand.

“It has probably affected him a little bit but credit to him. He's always put his hand up to say: ‘I'm available, I want to keep pushing on.’ Against recommendations, at times, that he maybe needs to get something done with his hand.

“He loves playing for this football club, he gives everything absolutely all the time. You’ve seen when he came on how effective he can be and even his goal involvements this season, he’s been great for us.”

Scottish football isn’t always elite

The first half of yesterday’s game was as low rent as any nation’s top flight should ever get. And, had Kuharevich not bundled the ball in from a yard to break the deadlock, there’s no doubt that Hibs fans would have been voicing their disapproval at the interval.

There were elements of the first 45 minutes that will concern Gray. Mainly relating to his team’s lack of cutting edge; relying on Marvin Ekpiteta to smash the ball long isn’t anyone’s idea of a masterplan.

Against a St Johnstone team who were always going to try to drag them into a fight in a phone box, however, they at least found a way to kick down one of the walls with that opener. Giving them the room to express themselves after the break.

The next fortnight should be intense

Hibs don’t play again until they travel to play Rangers in Glasgow on the 29th. But training might be fairly lively during this extended break from competitive action.

“I said to the players before the game that my job now becomes difficult, to pick an 11 if everybody's fully fit and firing,” revealed Gray, the former skipper admitting: “That's a great headache to have from my point of view.

“But I also said to the players that the team that starts the game never finishes it. So the players that come on need to be ready to go and impact the game in a positive way - and it was great to be able to bring boys on like that, players who can add that quality.

“That’s three or four internationals we brought on in the second half. That made us better at the right time and helped get us over the line.”