Hibs flop in bizarre Celtic transfer link as former Easter Road man centre of three-way European claim
He was briefly at Hibs and left without much of an impact - now Celtic are said to be on his case.
Abdellah Zoubir might not be a name that instantly rings a bell in the minds of fans at Easter Road but he did feature briefly for the club between 2013-14, on loan from Ligue 2 side Istres.
He has most recently starred for Qarabag, where he has played 247 times for the Azerbaijani side. Zoubir has made quite the impact too, scoring 57 times with 64 assists.
Now 32, the left-winger has had a fine season, scoring 10 goals with 11 assists, including two strikes and an assist in a 4-2 win over Braga in the Europa League this month. Out of contract at the end of the season, he is believed to be attracting interest.
Reputable French outlet L'Equipe claim that Celtic are one of a few sides 'courting' FC Qarabag star Zoubir, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Zoubir turns 33 in December and mainly plays on the left.
An unnamed French side are also in for him, but how likely it is Celtic move for him remains to be seen. They already have an abundance of wingers at the club, and signed Nicolas Kuhn in that area last month.
Zoubir played 16 times for Hibs, scoring once before his loan was brought to an end, with Istres suffering relegation to the third tier of French football that term. He arrived at Easter Road in the same season as Liam Craig, Owain Tudur Jones, Ryan McGivern, Fraser Mullen, Rowan Vine, James Collins, Michael Nelson, Paul Heffernan, Daniel Boateng, Danny Haynes and Duncan Watmore.