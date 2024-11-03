Hibs gaffer delivers 'lazy and unprofessional' verdict amid VAR row

Gray can’t understand why ref wasn’t asked to check O’Hora claim

Hibs boss David Gray was left bemused by a couple of VAR calls that left his team rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table, as the Easter Road side suffered more late heartache in front of a furious home crowd. But he admits that red-carced striker Mykola Kuharevich may have been “stupid, unprofessional and lazy” in conceding the penalty that gifted visitors Dundee United a point.

One up and cruising with just 30 seconds of regulation time remaining, Hibs were pegged back when VAR Greg Aitken advised referee Colin Steven to take a look at an incident involving Kuharevich appearing to pull the jersey of Emmanuel Adegboyega. After a review, the penalty was awarded, the Ukrainian striker was shown a second yellow for his foul - and Sam Dalby scored from the spot.

Gray, who confronted referee Colin Steven on the pitch at full-time, felt Warren O’Hora should also have been given a penalty for a similar foul on the Hibs centre-half during a frantic 13 minutes of injury time, saying:“I think if the first is one then the second is a penalty. I don’t think either were to be honest.

“The toughest thing to take is the inconsistency. We were told what would be given and what’s acceptable and not acceptable.

“You always run a risk when you grab a jersey. It’s stupid, unprofessional, lazy defending.

“But we were told that the player has to be able to affect the ball. I don’t think he can affect the ball.

“It goes to VAR - but he doesn’t do it for the second one, when O’Hora can head the ball but has his jersey pulled over his back. I’m confused why he wasn’t told to go and see it on the monitor purely on what he gave the first one for.

“You can’t change anything. We were given explanations at the start of the season. I’m a bit confused. Another frustration is I’ve got a centre-forward suspended because you can’t appeal a second yellow.”

Gray said he understood why fans voiced their frustrations at half-time, although most of the protests seemed directed at the Hibs board, the rookie head coach admitting: “That doesn't go away. We find ourselves in a position where that will be there.

“It’s not from a lack of effort. Everyone is trying their best to turn this around. If we had taken three points the narrative changes. I believe in the squad and know how hard we’re working and if we can improve, I know it’ll turn around and quickly.

“Pressure comes but it’s always been here. I knew the challenge when I took on the job.

“The position is unacceptable but today makes it harder to take in the manner the game went. One positive was yes, we are human beings feeling the pressure but at 1-1 and down to 10 men the reaction was brilliant.

“I felt we would go on and score and Dundee United had settled for a point. Thirteen days ago we went down to ten and lost from winning position.”