Hibs get boost ahead of Edinburgh derby as Kevin Nisbet returns to training

Kevin Nisbet was back in Scotland training. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Hibs striker took part in preparations ahead of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier with Moldova at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Nisbet had missed the defeat to Denmark in Copenhagen after picking up a knock in training.

Steve Clarke had hoped he would be back for the match against the European minnows which Scotland need to win

It is the second injury boost for Hibs following Martin Boyle’s substitution in Australia’s win over China.

The winger scored in the 3-0 win but was removed with just over 20 minutes remaining after being on the end of a cynical challenge.

Boyle received treatment on the field as he rubbed his hamstring but The Scotsman reports the decision to sub him was a precautionary measure and should be available for the Socceroos next match on Tuesday ahead of the derby at Tynecastle Park on Sunday, September 12.

