Hibs goal gripes turned away as pundit in referee corner amid rival anger over pivotal Easter Road moment
James McFadden has backed referee Lloyd Wilson amid Ross County anger over Hibs’ levelling goal in the weekend’s clash between the sides.
Staggies boss Don Cowie was far from happy after Dwight Gayle levelled the game up in the Premiership, after the five minutes of first half stoppage time had played out. Hibs went on to win 3-1 thanks to an Elie Youan penalty and Josh Campbell goal.
Looking back on the incident, Scotland national team hero McFadden insists that Wilson was in the right for letting the attack play out. He gets why Cowie is irked, but insists the whistler did the right thing. Speaking on Sportscene, the former forward explained: “I can understand the frustration.
“Lloyd Wilson, he's about to blow, but I think he recognises that this is actually still the same attack because it just moves inside. It's one pass that actually goes into the box. I know that he touches it outside the box and then it's a cross after that, you know, pass into the back of the net. 11 seconds between the pass and the ball hitting the back of the net.
“So I think that's brilliant refereeing for me because it is, I know that it was five minutes and you were over the five minutes, but it's a minimum of five. And I think the referee has allowed a promising attack to continue.
“I think that's what Don Cowie was saying. Speaking about the time and spoke to the referee. After that, you've got to defend it better. Stop the cross. Goalkeeper is caught in no man's land. I don't know if he expects just to come and catch it, but he's in a good position initially. So poor defending, but I think that's really good refereeing.”
