Hibs Hall of Famer passes away age 78, EFL manager 'in discussions' over Hearts job

The latest headlines for Hearts and Hibs during international break.

The Scottish Premiership has paused for the international break and Scotland will spring into action on Saturday against Croatia in the Nations League. Hearts stars Craig Gordon and Lawrence Shankland were called up to Steve Clarke’s latest squad but the latter has since withdrawn from camp due to a ‘slight hamstring issue’.

Domestic football will return next week, with the Jambos due to host St Mirren while Hibs make the trip to Tannadice Park to take on Dundee United. Hearts are still without their first win of the season and will be hoping they can finally get three points in the bag next weekend.

As we wait for the Scottish Premiership to return, we’ve rounded up some of the latest news stories for both Hearts and Hibs for Friday afternoon.

Peter Cormack dies age 78

Hibs legend Peter Cormack has sadly passed away at the age of 78. The Edinburgh-born midfielder was originally a youth signing for Hearts but made the move to rivals Hibs in 1962, where he played 182 times before taking his career to England.

Cormack enjoyed two separate spells with the Hibees and was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2017. His induction saw him described as ‘hard as nails’ with a a ‘fiery, fiercely competitive nature’ who ‘could do everything, pass, beat a man, tackle and head the ball’.

Cormack enjoyed a successful four-year period with Liverpool, where he won two league titles, the UEFA Cup and FA Cup under Bill Shankley. Following his retirement, he started his career in management at Partick Thistle, later taking charge of Anorthosis in Cyprus, the Botswana national team and semi-professional Cowdenbeath before ending his career at Greenock Morton.

EFL manager ‘discussing’ Hearts role

Former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has ‘already been in discussions’ over the vacant Hearts role with the club’s hierarchy, according to Not the Old Firm. The Englishman was sacked from his second stint at Blackpool in August and he has now been approached by the Jambos as they seek a new full-time head coach.

However, the Daily Record has also reported that Norwegian boss Per-Mathias Høgmo is also in contention for the position. The 64-year-old, who was last in charge of Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds, has ‘impressed’ the Tynecastle hierarchy.

Hearts are looking to see if they can convince him to make the move to Scotland. As things stand, it seems to be a two-horse race between Høgmo and Critchley.