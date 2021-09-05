Hibs hand professional contracts to promising youngsters as club issues transfer update

Josh McCulloch in action for Hibs against Elgin City in the SPFL Trust Trophy

Defensive duo Josh McCulloch and Mack Weir have put pen to paper on deals keeping them with Hibs until January 2022. Both players have recently returned from spells on the sidelines and have been featuring for the Easter Road side’s Under-18 team.

Sporting Director Graeme Mathie said: “We are delighted to reward Josh and Mack with professional contracts.

“Both had injuries which prevented them from having significant game time in the under-18 league this year and both will no doubt benefit from being in full-time between now and Christmas when we will have a further opportunity to assess their development.”

Hibs have also signed Kanayo Megwa, 17, on a two-year professional deal. The right-back has been on trial since early summer and featured in pre-season games against Civil Service Strollers and Dunbar United while Libyan-born winger Malek Zaid has also agreed a two-year deal.

Mathie added: “Malek has been playing locally and impressed the staff when he trained with our 2004 group while Kanayo completed a scholarship at Brooke House College, a private Academy in England, and has impressed the staff throughout his time with us. We are delighted to agree a professional contract with him.”

Midfielder Innes Murray has also joined Edinburgh City on loan until January while versatile defender / midfielder Jayden Fairley has struck a similar deal with Civil Service Strollers.

Meanwhile, Filipino internationalist Yrick Gallantes has moved onto pastures new, signing with ADT Manila in his homeland, while Ryan Shanley has completed a permanent move to Edinburgh City.

