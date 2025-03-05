The former Hibs striker has delivered a brilliant gesture after sealing more glory for his CV.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs striker Jason Cummings has delivered a brilliant gesture after title glory at his latest club.

The forward is a hero at Easter Road having banged in 71 goals with 23 assists for the club during his time in Leith. He won the Scottish Cup with Hibs and it earned him a move to Nottingham Forest where Cummings scored four goals in 17 games. During that time at the City Ground, he also spent a loan spell at Rangers, netting six times on 18 outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, he has gone globe-trotting, shining in Australia for Central Coast Mariners after stints at the likes of Dundee and now he’s enjoying Indian Super League football with Mohun Bagan. Cummings has played 63 times since joining in 2023 with 27 strikes and 10 assists.

Sending a message

He is one of the club’s players soaking in title glory, after their 1-0 victory against Odisha FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata sealed the silverware success. The Mariners successfully defended their title and are the first-ever ISL team to do so. In the days after this success, with a typical Cummings quip for good measure, he delivered a rousing message to the club’s U17s after surprisingly turning up at one of their training sessions.

The former Hibee said: Well done boys, you trained good today. The sun is hot so it is extra hard. Honestly boys, you work hard and you will one day be playing with Mohun Bagan up here with me. The more you work hard then the more enjoyment you have. Keep working hard and enjoy, you are all brothers. Being a football player is the best job in the world and that is what you need to try and be. It starts from here and working hard, enjoying with your brothers and smile. Enjoy it.”

Indian amazement

Speaking upon his move to India, Cummings declared why he found the switch so appealing. He told KhelNow at the time: "The ISL is now an important league to the players of A-League. I have been following Indian football for the past few years. When I was offered by Mohun Bagan, I started my research on them. In the process, I learnt about the legacy of the club. Moreover, Mohun Bagan won the ISL last season. I am hopeful of adding a few more trophies to the cabinet in the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club's target is to achieve continental success, in the AFC Cup. The management and I have a similar mentality. I want Mohun Bagan to be aggressive while approaching any competition we participate in and win it in the process. That's our bull's eye if I may put it like that. Yes, I am aware of the happiness the Mohun Bagan fans have felt, when they heard about my signing. In my inbox, there were numerous messages from the loyals. It has been mesmerising! I thank everyone and I promise I'll give my best to make you all happy."