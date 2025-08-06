A former Hibs defender has completed a move to join former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at LAFC.

Former Hibs defender Ryan Porteous has been described as ‘mobile and aggressive’ by the man that will oversee the latest step in his career.

The 12-times capped Scotland international joined the youth ranks at Easter Road in 2012 after a spell within the academy setup at Aberdeen and went on to make over 100 senior appearances for Hibs. He was part of the side that secured third place in the Premiership table and reached the final of the Scottish Cup in 2021 and that increased interest in his signature from elsewhere.

The centre back remained at Easter Road until January 2023 when he joined English Championship club Watford and he went on to spend the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End. However, Porteous will now hope to kickstart his career once again after joining MLS side LAFC on an initial three-year deal and the former Hibs man has already been backed to make a major impact by his new manager.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said he’s glad to have Porteous on board but immigration is holding him up from getting fully integrated: “Ryan is a very experienced central defending, coming with international experience for club and country. I think it’s a player who will help us physically, will help us technically and tactically. He is also an aggressive player and that’s in line with what we want to do here at LAFC. He’s mobile, he’s aggressive, he’s comfortable on the ball and furthermore, he’s brave and has a great personality.

“He brings some leadership and I am really looking forward to integrating him as soon as possible on game day - but he has already arrived. Timing-wise, you are better off asking immigration because it’s hung up with them as it always is. As soon as he is ready to go, we will be ready and he will physically be ready.”

Big names in dressing room

Getty Images

Porteous will now share a dressing room with former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after completing his move to Los Angeles - and another former Spurs star is also set to join the MLS outfit after they agreed a deal for South Korea legend Son-Heung Min. The experienced forward confirmed his departure from the English Premier League club over the weekend and was in attendance as LAFC claimed a 2-1 win against Mexican side Tigres in a Leagues Cup fixture in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Confirmation of the deal is believed to be imminent - although Cherundolo refused to give too much away when asked about the signing.

He said: “Nothing is official so I can’t really comment on it. He is a player any team in our league or maybe around the world would love to have on their roster. Nothing is official so there won’t be any comments from me.”

