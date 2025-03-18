The late equaliser conceded in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock may have dealt a blow to Hibs’ hopes of boosting their push for Europe - but there can be no doubt an exciting end to the season lying in wait for the men from Easter Road.

As it stands ahead of a home clash with St Johnstone after the international break, David Gray’s men are sat in third place in the Premiership table and the slow start they made to the season is now long forgotten. Thoughts of European football are firmly back on the agenda and a possible Europa League spot will be the aim between now and the end of the season.