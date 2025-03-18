Hibs highest valued player according to the transfer experts as Europa League chase continues

By Mark Carruthers
Published 18th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

Who is the highest valued player in the Hibs squad?

The late equaliser conceded in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock may have dealt a blow to Hibs’ hopes of boosting their push for Europe - but there can be no doubt an exciting end to the season lying in wait for the men from Easter Road.

As it stands ahead of a home clash with St Johnstone after the international break, David Gray’s men are sat in third place in the Premiership table and the slow start they made to the season is now long forgotten. Thoughts of European football are firmly back on the agenda and a possible Europa League spot will be the aim between now and the end of the season.

Gray will rely on several of his big name players impressing over the coming weeks as they look to tighten their grip on third place - but who is the highest valued player in the Hibs ranks?

TransferMarkt value: €100k

1. Junior Hoilett

TransferMarkt value: €100k | SNS Group

TransferMarkt value: €100k

2. Dwight Gayle

TransferMarkt value: €100k | SNS Group

TransferMarkt value: €125k

3. Jordan Smith

TransferMarkt value: €125k | SNS Group

TransferMarkt value: €250k

4. Rudi Molotnikov

TransferMarkt value: €250k | SNS Group

