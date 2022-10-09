Hibs' Joe Newell mystified by Ryan Porteous 'witch hunt' as he hails 'one of Scotland's best young players'

The 23-year-old defender scored his second goal in as many games as he grabbed the winner against Motherwell on Saturday and played his part in the defence keeping back-to-back clean sheets.

Speaking afterwards Newell hailed the Scotland internationalist, who is in the middle of talks with the club over a new deal at Easter Road.

“He’s on a great run of form at the minute, playing really well – he’s a massive player for us,” the English midfielder stated.

"He’s got bags of ability. His performances have been really good for us week in, week out. Long may it continue.

“If he signs the new deal, great. If he doesn’t, we’ll wish him all the best. If he keeps churning out these performances, he’ll get everything he deserves.”

But Newell also voiced his bewilderment at the negativity surrounding his young team-mate, who hasn’t strayed far from the limelight this season.

“I don’t want to get too deep into it, but I don’t get what people’s problem is,” he said. “He’s one of Scotland’s best young players, never mind best young defenders.

“Sometimes I hear and read things, and think there’s just a witch-hunt out for him.

“Even more credit to him because look at what he’s doing. He made his debut for his country the other week and did great, and you look at his performances for us every week. He just brushes it off.