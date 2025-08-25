Hibs have played a key role in one of the club’s former stars sealing a summer transfer

Minnesota United’s head of recruitment has revealed how Hibs paved the way for their transfer raid on Sunderland for Nectar Triantis.

The defender turned midfielder has spent most of the last 18 months at Easter Road, where after a tough start, head coach David Gray got him thriving in a defensive engine room role. Hibs were interested in a return for the star who spent pre season back at Sunderland but he has now opted for the MLS and Minnesota United on a long-term deal.

Hank Stebbins has carefully watched Triantis’ career unfold from his days back in Australia with Central Coast Mariners. While his time as a defender is useful, the head of recruitment, roster strategy and negotiation in Minnesota admits it was playing defensive midfield at Hibs that made his mind up that this was a deal worth pursuing.

Why Nectar Triantis signed for Minnesota United

He said: “We see him as primarily as a midfielder and have recruited him as a midfielder. We have recruited him as a six as we really liked what we saw from him playing for Hibernian in Scotland, now coming from Sunderland, recently promoted. Spent last year at Hibernian, played as a centre back in Australia. Actually started as a young player as winger in Australia when we first met with him which is interesting when you watch him play.

“He will go long runs with the ball, kind of dribbling coming out of the midfield, and driving forward, he does have really quality close control. We knew we had played centre back which was appealing but when we saw him playing at Hibernian, that was the first time he had started playing that central defensive midfield role. What he offers us is he’s a big body, he wins headers, he is very powerful.

“He is doubling down on what we are already very good at and hopefully taking it to another level. He is going to be really effective on set pieces, a really good defensive structure. He’s an intelligent player and he offers an element of ability to pass the ball. Can play forward in a really effective manner.”

Sunderland verdict on transfer exit

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said of Triantis’ move to the US: “Nectar’s experienced regular first-team football throughout the past 18 months and improved significantly.

“He understands the value of continuing to play regularly at a senior level, and in Minnesota United, he’s joining an interesting project in a new country. Now, it’s up to Nectar to once again take the opportunity ahead of him and progress, and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

In midfield at Hibs, they have invested in bolstering that department over the summer. Miguel Chaiwa has arrived most recently from Swiss side Young Boys while Jamie McGrath and Josh Mulligan have come in from Aberdeen and Dundee respectively. Then there’s also Dylan Levitt, Josh Campbell Alasana Manneh and Joe Newell when fit to call upon.