Hibs latest: Alan Stubbs interested in returning as head coach

Alan Stubbs would be interested in returning to Hibs as head coach, the Evening News has learned.

The 47-year-old has been mooted as a potential replacement for Neil Lennon, who is set to depart Easter Road after falling foul of the club’s hierarchy.

Stubbs had a two-year stint in charge of Hibs that culminated in winning the Scottish Cup in May 2016. He left in the immediate aftermath of the historic Hampden triumph against Rangers to take over at Rotherham United, although his move to the Yorkshire club didn’t work out. He also had a short and ill-fated stint in charge of St Mirren earlier this season.

Stubbs remains highly regarded at Easter Road, where he is deemed to have laid the foundations for the team’s impressive return to the Premiership under Lennon. There remains a core of players at the club – Martin Boyle, David Gray, Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Darren McGregor and Marvin Bartley – who worked under the Englishman during his time at Easter Road.

It remains to be seen whether Hibs will offer Stubbs the opportunity to enter into talks, but the former Celtic and Everton defender would be open to discussions about a potential return to Leith.