Hibs need leaders to step into Hanlon-Stevenson vacuum

Hibs' Paul Hanlon, left, and Lewis Stevenson, right, are both leaving the club.

Monty insists recruitment and development key to shouldering burden

Nick Montgomery has challenged senior Hibs players to step into the leadership vacuum left by the departure of Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson. And he believes inspirational characters will emerge from the shadows to take on key roles in the squad next season.

Hibs confirmed this week that club captain Hanlon and most decorated player Stevenson will both be leaving at the end of the season. Montgomery hopes players already on the books – augmented by a few smart signings – can help the club cope with the loss of two huge figures in the dressing room.

“You lose two great characters, ultimate professionals,” said Monty, reflecting on the decisions to cut loose players with a combined history of over 1100 games for Hibs. “But when we look forward, it was a club decision in conjunction with the players; we felt it was the right decision.

“Change is difficult. It’s uncomfortable. People are sometimes resistant to it. But change is also good, a real positive thing moving forward.

“The key now is we have some boys who have been here a while, like Chrissy Cadden. They have to now carry on that mantle of being a Hibs player – and understanding that that is about. Moving forward, you want players who come in with the right character.

“And I really believe you can make leaders. I’ve seen a lot of improvement in certain players this season But you want to bring in good characters who are natural or leaders – or have the ability to become leaders.”

Expanding on what he’ll be looking for in the summer transfer window, Montgomery said: “We need players to come to this club who can cope with the pressure and expectation. That’s possibly not been the case before.

“It’s part of the process when you scout players. You speak to the players, tell them about the expectations.

“If it’s not going well, you need to show up, get on the ball and handle the pressure. In the conversations with players, you make it very clear – because they have to buy in.

“What artificial intention or a scouting database can’t do is let you look a player in the eye, to get that feeling. Are you up for this? Can you cope with the expectation? That needs human interaction, whether it’s on a Zoom call or in person.”

Monty insisted, meanwhile, that he’ll stick by his belief in taking the team to applaud fans after every game, regardless of result, saying: “I totally understand the frustration of the fans. I made a big thing about it when I came to the club, because I knew there were times they would just go down the tunnel without applauding the fans.