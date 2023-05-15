The Manchester Evening News reports that centre-back pair Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are set to lead the departures while academy goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny, right-back Charlie Wellens, and striker Mateo Mejia could also leave in the close season.

Midfielder Ethan Galbraith, 22, who was linked with a loan move to Hibs during the January transfer window, has also reportedly been informed that his contract won’t be renewed when he returns from his loan spell with Salford City. The Ammies face Stockport at Edgeley Park on Saturday in the second leg of their promotion play-off semi-final, holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Peninsula Stadium, but the on-loan United man didn’t feature in the matchday squad at the weekend.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 cap has played 38 times in all competitions this season for Salford, scoring four and laying on three more for his team-mates. He has mostly been deployed as an attacking midfielder or a central midfielder but his versatility has also seen him operate at right-back, right-midfield, defensive midfield, and centre-back on occasion for Manchester United’s under-23 side.

Manchester United are set to let a number of player depart this summer