Hibs loanee on new team, new position and new challenges with SPFL rivals

Steelmen offering limited starts to Steelmen seeking end to slump

On-loan Hibs winger Jair Tavares admits he’s taking time to adjust to life at wingless wonders Motherwell. But the wide man, deployed at wing-back in Wednesday night’s 4-1 loss to Dundee at Motherwell, was pleased just to get a rare start since his summer move.

The Portuguese attacker, asked about his change of role, said: “Yeah, that's not my usual position - but I'm just happy to be on the pitch to be fair. I haven't been playing for long, this is my first game in the starting 11.

“Like I said, I'm just starting to be out there on the pitch. The main thing is just helping the team and get more minutes, that's the only thing I'm focused on.

“It's just a different way to play the game, different shape. At Hibs they play with pure wingers, that's my position.

“There's no wingers in here. But like I said I'm just happy that I had some minutes in the legs. I've been working every day very hard to get my opportunities. At Dundee I had one and that's the main thing, just keep working hard and hopefully more opportunities will come.”

Insisting he’s enjoying life at Fir Park following his season-long move on deadline day and expressing confidence in Kettlewell’s men being able to halt their recent mini slump, including last weekend’s trouncing by Hibs, Tavares said: “We have a great changing room, great team, great lads, great staff, I'm loving it. And we had a very, very good start; I think no-one would expect that Motherwell would have a start like this this season.

“No we’ve had three games that we don't win in a row. I believe we’ll bounce back, we just have to stick together, stick to the plan every week, every Saturday or midweek game it doesn't matter, and we will bounce back.”