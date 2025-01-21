Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He arrived at Hibs for a tasty fee and has now left a Champions League side stunned.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is spending time closer to home this season - and a Hibs loanee abroad has left Champions League level opponents wowed.

Dylan Vente joined Hibs in 2023 from Roda JC for a sizeable six-figure fee and has so far netted 11 goals and five assists in 43 matches for the club. He moved back to Holland in the summer transfer window, joining PEC Zwolle on loan for the course of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His latest contribution for his adopted club has floored PSV, inflicting just a third defeat of the season upon them as PEC Zwolle won 3-1. In what was only their fifth league win this Eredivisie campaign, Vente struck in second half stoppage time to seal a huge win against a side who’ll take on Red Star Belgrade and Liverpool at UEFA’s top table before the end of January. The Hibs loanee has scored six times in 19 games in Holland.

Vente told ESPN of the win: “I think from our side just really fight, fight for every ball. That we have a bit of luck with it of course, a lot of meters. And in the end I think that against PSV, I just really have to give it 100%, maybe even more. Luckily we did that .

“The crowd was behind it. I'm glad we're finally here with 3-1. I think it was not an undeserved result. I was pretty tired. It's been a long time since I was this down. But well, in the end I'm glad it's 3-1.”

That win came as the winning team were left miffed by a refereeing blunder in the game. An article on the club website reads: “Substitute Nick Fichtinger scored the 3-1, but it was disallowed on the advice of the VAR due to offside by Dylan Mbayo. Once again, the VAR was conspicuously wrong, as VAR Ruperti only showed referee Jeroen Manschot the step-over by Mbayo, while the full image of the last line - in which it was clearly visible that Noa Lang had cleared offside - was disregarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An extra blow for Nick Fichtinger, who saw a perfect goal disallowed for the second time in three matches due to VAR interference, while, just like in Waalwijk, the refereeing on the field was initially blameless. On the other side, Pepi was closest to the equaliser, but his header hit the crossbar and then went wide.

“As a result, it remained exciting until the end. In the five minutes of injury time, Krastev provided the assist for Dylan Vente (3-1), so that another refereeing blunder this time had no consequences for the outcome of the match.”