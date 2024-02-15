Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs have unveiled a number of changes that will come into effect at Easter Road for the 2024/25 season.

The Premiership side announced last month of interacting with fans over the matchday experience at home games and how best to improve it. Rail seating was already being implemented in the Famous Five Stand lower tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work around the ground in Leith will begin this summer ahead of next season. Season ticket holders who will be impacted by the changes have already been notified.

There will be further upgrades made to the stadium too, including the reintroduction of Behind the Goals and more accessible seating. It means Hibs will become the second Premiership side to implement safe standing alongside Celtic. Nick Montgomery's side are next at home on February 24th against Dundee and have a home Scottish Cup tie with Rangers to look forward to. The list of changes have been announced in full by the club.

Safe Standing

"Following a consultation process with supporters, earlier this year the club announced plans to introduce a brand-new Safe Standing section to the Famous Five Stand at Easter Road.

"The new space in the Famous Five Lower Tier is part of a wider refurbishment project in the Famous Five Stand – aimed at improving the matchday experience and atmosphere for supporters at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To add the Safe Standing section, the Famous Five Lower Tier has been restructured with a large proportion of seats being replaced by ‘Rail Seats’. The rest of the seats in the Lower Tier stand have either stayed the same, with a small number of seats being removed due to the reconstruction of the seating deck.

"Supporters can find all the key information on how our new ‘Safe Standing’ section will be introduced in the Famous Five Lower from 2024/25 onwards and how to secure a Season Ticket in this section HERE.

Accessible wheelchair section

"As part of further stadium developments, the Club are using this summer as an opportunity to enhance our accessible seating areas inside the Stadium.

"For 2024/25, a new accessible wheelchair section will be introduced in the East Stand – improving our offering for accessible supporters whilst bringing the Stadium up-to-date with UEFA guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This new section will affect some seats currently in the East Stand (Block 43, Block 44, Block 45) – click HERE to find out more about our new accessibility offering, the impacted seats and what to do if your seat is impacted! "

'Behind the Goals' is back

"This summer, the Famous Five Stand is undergoing a complete redevelopment, which includes a new Community Hub for our Foundation and the return our newly revamped ‘Behind The Goals’ hospitality offering.

"A new ‘Seasonal Executive Behind The Goals’ Membership will be available to purchase for 2024/25. Supporters currently sitting in ‘Block 50’ in the upper tier of the Famous Five will have priority access to purchase a ‘Behind The Goals’ Membership. Full details on our new ‘Behind The Goals’ membership can be found here, including details for those impacted supporters in Block 50."

Stadium layout

"All Season Ticket Holders who have been impacted by the new layout have a range of options and have priority when it comes to either renewing or moving their Season Ticket seat for the 2024/25 season. Impacted Season Ticket holders also have priority to secure one of the new safe standing rail seats.