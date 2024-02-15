Aberdeen face Hibs in their next Premiership game

Hibs return to action this weekend with an intriguing encounter against an Aberdeen team led by new manager Neil Warnock. The Hibees are under pressure to get a victory and will be determined to end their long drought of seven league games without three points.

Their counterparts Aberdeen played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Motherwell last time out. The encounter showcased the defensive frailties of the Dons, who went three down within just 26 minutes, but also showcased their fighting spirit as a double from substitute Duk and a strike from Stefan Gartenmann pulled the team level before the 50th minute mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it stands Aberdeen, like Hibs, sit three points behind sixth-placed Dundee. They have nine games to break into the top six before the split but club icon Billy Dodds does not feel the team have enough to secure their target. The 1996 League Cup winner told BBC Radio Scotland: “It has been a disappointing season for them, no doubt about it.

“Even the game tonight and the Hibs game on Saturday are real opportunities to push for that top six and try and latch on to even further up the table. But you are not giving yourself the best opportunity when you drop points at home and they have to do the business on Saturday.

“As proven last year, they can go on a run but there doesn’t seem to be enough for Aberdeen this season to go on another run like last season.”

Bumper fee revealed for ex-Aberdeen star who could be the subject of four team tug of war in summer

Former Aberdeen star Lewis Ferguson has adapted excellently to life in Serie A with this season’s surprise package Bologna. The 24-year-old looks nailed on to make Steve Clarke’s Euro 2024 squad and has registered five goals and three assists from midfield in 23 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His sensational form has made Thiago Motta’s side contenders for Champions League football this year - a feat that the club hasn’t managed since way back in 1965.

His dream stint in Italy has made him a target for a number of top clubs and the Daily Record reports that Juventus, Napoli, AC Milan and Inter are all eyeing a move for the midfielder, who is reportedly valued at £22m. The outlet adds that Ferguson will hold talks with Bologna in the summer to discuss his long-term future at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Fulham loanee enjoys 'evening of his life' against Rangers as he writes his name into Premiership history books

Rangers went level on points with title rivals Celtic after a 3-1 victory over Ross County - but were unable to leapfrog the Hoops on goal difference thanks to the heroics of Staggies goalkeeper George Wickens, who made a remarkable 19 saves, which is a Premiership record, according to BBC reporter Liam MacLeod.

The Fulham loanee will undoubtedly play an important role in Don Cowie’s sides hopes for survival and his performance even earned him praise from opposition manager Philippe Clement. The Belgian said: “We had wave after wave of attacks, good possession play, good runs together, good tempo, good shot,.