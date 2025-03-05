Hibs have made a financial promise to fans with season ticket details for next term revealed.

Hibs have made a pledge to their fans as they release season ticket information ahead of the 25/26 campaign.

Times are good on the park for David Gray’s side, who have yet to suffer defeat in 2025 and are coming off a 2-1 derby success against Hearts. Sitting third in the Premiership, they head to Celtic this Sunday and are heading towards being backed by a sold-out following of around 7,000 fans for the Scottish Cup quarter-final tie amid their form surge.

The club have now released 25/26 season ticket information ahead of the new campaign dawning in the summer, where Hibs fans and those inside the club will hope contains European football.

Price freeze

With the club heading into its 150th anniversary year, it’s been confirmed that prices from this season have been frozen with the goal of getting as many people in the door as possible for what they hope is a memorable campaign.

A statement reads: “As we look forward to celebrating our 150th anniversary season, the Club has committed to hosting and delivering a wide range of different events and projects as we celebrate 150 years of our iconic Club.

“Both on and off the pitch it promises to be an unforgettable season, and we need you to be a part of this historic occasion. Be there for the moments that matter most at Easter Road. To mark the milestone, we’re delighted to announce that Season Ticket prices have been frozen once again for the 2025/26 campaign!

“As per previous years, we are trying to make prices as affordable as possible for our supporters – offering a range of finance options and special Early Bird Discount pricing. Supporters can save up to £20 off the cost of their Season Ticket by purchasing before 5pm on Friday 2 May! Ticket prices start from £375 for adults, with the cheapest child ticket frozen at £70! Alongside our various pricing categories – which include U13s, U18s, Students, Over-65s and accessible tickets – we are offering a new Hibs Kids graduate discount.

“For youngsters who longer qualify for the Hibs Kids programme, this new offering will give all previous Hibs Kids members – who are turning 13 – the opportunity to purchase an Under-18 Season Ticket with a 25% discount!

“There are a range of benefits included with the cost of a 2025/26 Season Ticket! For the upcoming campaign, we will be reintroducing the Open Door Day at Easter Road, which all Season Ticket Holders will be available to attend for free – along with the Open Training Session event!

“As part of the 150th celebration, all Season Ticket Holders will receive a special commemorative pin badge and will be eligible for discounted tickets for our historic 150th Anniversary match with Rot-Weiss Essen. All Season Ticket Holders will also get various discounts on events throughout the season, venue hire, hospitality and Stadium kiosks.”