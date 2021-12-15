Hibs manager latest: Kenny Miller says Shaun Maloney and Gary Caldwell would be 'brilliant' appointment

Belgium assistant manager and former Celtic player Shaun Maloney is the bookies' favourite to take over at Hibs

Former Scotland and Celtic team-mate Miller is in contact with Maloney and has revealed that the 38-year-old believes he's ready to step into management.

Maloney started his coaching career at Celtic and has been an assistant to Roberto Martinez at the Belgium national team for three years.

He boasts Thierry Henry as a close pal and confidant following time working with the Frenchman in the coaching set-up at Belgium.

Miller feels the Hibs job is a "wonderful opportunity" and has backed Maloney to succeed.

"For me, it's a brilliant appointment,” said Miller, who started his career at Easter Road. “It's forward thinking and an appointment that I'd love to see in our game.

"A younger, hungry coach who has served his apprenticeship. Not only as an assistant to Roberto, but he worked with him for a number of years and he's an outstanding manager.

"I speak to Shaun and I think he feels ready. It's a wonderful opportunity for him at Hibs with a very good squad.”

There has been speculation that Gary Caldwell, the former Wigan, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle manager, could be appointed as Maloney's No 2 at Easter Road.

The former Hibs defender, 39, was appointed interim Under-23 lead development coach by Newcastle United in August, but became loans coach at Manchester City a month later.

Miller, 41, played alongside Caldwell, 39, during his career – and under him as a player at Partick – and the former Scotland international believes would be an asset to Maloney.

He added: “Everybody is different. Everybody approaches things in a different way.

“Shaun is a thinker, he's always been quietly obsessed with football and he's went right into coaching at an incredible level.

“He's had a brilliant education over the last few years. He's good friends with Gary and he will bring something different.

“It's so important that you get your staff right in management. You need to get staff that are bringing things to the table, that potentially you don't.

“Gary is a different character, but they are very like-minded in how they want to play the game. Their attention to detail is second to none.

“I've worked with Gary and he was very unfortunate with what went on at Partick Thistle. But he did a wonderful job in his first management job with Wigan Athletic when he won the league.

“They're two guys that I know very well and I wish them all the best, if it does go through.

“I'm really excited about the appointment."

Kensell has assured supporters the due diligence is being done as the Easter Road side want their team to play an attacking brand of football.

He said: “We want to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality and is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special.

“There is clarity and a support plan for the manager we select that will help us achieve our long-term ambitions.”

