Hibs news: Scotland goalkeeper linked with summer move as Ron Gordon prepares to fly in

The 37-year-old is currently with Queen’s Park Rangers in the English Championship, having had spells at Norwich, Cardiff, Hull, Wigan, and Derby since leaving Celtic to go to England 15 years ago.

Marshall’s deal at Loftus Road runs out in the summer and The Sun claims he is on the Capital club’s radar. It is unclear what this would mean for current goalkeepers Kevin Dabrowski, Matt Macey, and David Mitchell, who remain under contract until 2023, but it is likely to be a summer of change at Easter Road with a new manager expected to be appointed before the end of the month.

Hibs owner Ron Gordon is due to return to Scotland from his USA base, with his arrival set to coincide with the drawing up of a managerial shortlist following informal talks with hopefuls led by chief executive Ben Kensell, and recruitment chief Ian Gordon.

However, even if a new man is brought in before the end of the current campaign, interim boss David Gray will take the team for the final three games.

The Evening News understands former Derby boss Paul Clement, currently coaching at English Premier League side Everton, is not a viable candidate for the role despite being heavily linked with the position in recent days.

Former Manchester United pair Henning Berg and Roy Keane, along with ex-PSV Eindhoven and Derby boss Phillip Cocu, have also been credited with an interest.