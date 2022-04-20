For the second time in just four months, the Hibs hierarchy are searching for a new manager after the sudden dismissal of Shaun Maloney on Monday morning. The 39-year-old lasted merely 19 games in the hot seat at Easter Road before club chairman Ron Gordon decided to part ways with the former Celtic player, saying he had hoped the appointment of a “young, highly regarded coach” would help take Hibs forward but conceded that simply “it didn't work out.”

Former captain and cup final hero David Gray has been placed in temporary charge of the club, while Ross County boss Malky Mackay has been installed as the early front runner for the vacancy. However, it is possible that the club hierarchy could cast their net further afield in their search for the next boss.

It is understood that the club are looking for a boss who has youth on his side, plays an attacking brand of football and, crucially, has managerial experience.

Here we look at 10 out-of-work bosses who don’t feature high up in the betting but may well fit the profile.

1. Darren Ferguson While he struggled this season with Peterborough United in the English Championship, there's no doubt Darren Ferguson has a solid managerial acumen. He enjoyed a total of three promotions over three spells with Peterborough. He received plenty of praise for his tactical nous and attacking brand of play last term too, when his side were promoted from League One as the league's highest scorers. Currently holds a win ratio of 44% throughout his career.

2. Lee Johnson Attacking football? Check. Youthful manager? Check. Available for nothing? Check. Lee Johnson has his detractors, but there is no doubting he has the ability to get his team's playing a slick, attractive brand of football. He may have appeared for Hibs' biggest rivals, but if he was to bring success to Easter Road, it would surely be forgotten about.

3. Roy Keane The popular Sky Sports pundit hasn't managed in some years, but recently spoke of his desire to get back into the game and was reportedly close to being appointed manager of Sunderland earlier in the year. He has enjoyed varying success, with a title win at Sunderland and a less than impressive spell at Ipswich Town, but could be a surprise name to throw into the hat for the vacant role.

4. Jon Dahl Tomasson Highly rated young head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson currently finds himself without a club after leaving Malmo following a second successive Allsvenskan title. Sweden's manager of the year in 2020 has built a strong reputation after his success in Sweden and departed earlier this year in search of a new challenge. The Dane would be a real coup and a fantastic appointment - could he be convinced his future lies in Edinburgh?