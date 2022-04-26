Hibs next manager: Keane double act predicted as bookies price up assistant boss

Former Manchester United captain Roy has become the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Shaun Maloney after communicating his interest in the job to Hibs chiefs, and Paddy Power reckons fellow Irishman Robbie Keane could be his assistant. Steve Kean, of course, is already on staff as academy manager.

As for Robbie, the 41-year-old former Tottenham, Liverpool, Inter Milan striker has experience as a number two, having fulfilled the role for both the Republic of Ireland and Middlesbrough at the same time, and has a Uefa pro license coaching qualification.

Paddy Power is offering 8/1 on Robbie Keane being appointed Roy’s assistant in what would be a box office Irish pairing.

Hibs are looking for a new manager to take over at Easter Road

Keane had a brief spell as player-manager at Indian club ATK in 2018 before becoming Mick McCarthy’s assistant as Ireland boss in later that year.

In June 2019, he also became assistant manager of Middlesbrough under Jonathan Woodgate but left after his one-year contract came to an end during the Covid pandemic.

Following the appointment of Stephen Kenny as Ireland manager in April 2020, Keane stood down from his post.

The most capped player and the top goalscorer in the Ireland’s history, he played with Roy Keane for the national team.

Robbie Keane is a veteran of Soccer Aid and has played for LA Galaxy, Inter Milan and Liverpool - but won't be part of Rangers' Legends weekend. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Paddy Power is certainly making the most of Roy Keane being in the headlines – offering various bets related to his link with Hibs.

The Irish bookie has him at 6/4 to be the new Easter Road manager and is offering punters 3/1 on the United legend winning silverware during his time as Hibs boss.

ROY KEANE MANAGER ODDS

1/6 Keane to still be in charge of Hibernian by the start of the 22/23 season

5/4 Keane to still be in charge of Hibernian by the end of the 22/23 season

6/4 Keane to be announced as next Hibernian manager

3/1 Keane to win a trophy during his tenure as manager

6/1 Keane to win a trophy by the end of the 22/23 season

16/1 Hibernian to be relegated in the 22/23 season

HIBS ASSISTANT MANAGER ODDS

8/1 Robbie Keane to be announced as Roy Keane’s assistant manager

16/1 Graeme Souness to be announced as Roy Keane’s assistant manager

50/1 Micah Richards to be announced as Roy Keane’s assistant manager

50/1 Gary Neville to be announced as Roy Keane’s assistant manager

