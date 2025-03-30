Hibs player likely to depart club amid 'top' season as he says 'a move this summer would be nice'
A Hibs star has revealed he is likely to be leaving the club this summer.
Dylan Vente has spent this season out on loan at Pec Zwolle where he has hit good form for the Eredivisie side. It was form in Holland at Roda JC that convinced Hibs he was a signing worth making as he joined in a marquee six figure deal during the summer of 2023 under Lee Johnson.
Overall, Vente has netted 11 times with five assists for Hibs. During this term’s loan spell, he has found the net on 13 occasions from 27 matches. Paying tribute to his parent side, the striker admitted that his long term future likely sits away from Leith.
Dylan Vente addresses Hibs future
He said: “Hibernian are a great club and they are doing well now and can reach the Europa League next season. But I experienced Scottish football differently than I had hoped.
"So I think a move this summer would be nice. I think I have had a top season here. I'll wait until the end of the season and see where I end up. Here, I have got more chances and have looked better."
Speaking in December on Vente’s future, Hibs head coach David Gray said: "I think it's great that he went out on loan and is playing and scoring goals - that's important for any striker, to want to be able to do that. When you look at the group, you look at Kieran Bowie - the decisions you make at the time, you make what you believe are the right decisions at the time.
“All he can do is keep working as hard as he can, keep trying to play games as he can and score as many goals as he can, because the more he does that, the better position he'll be in.
"I think you've always got futures, you never know, I'd never ever close the door on anybody, absolutely not. He's still a contracted player, he's still a very good player - you can clearly see that - and he's a goal scorer."
