Bournemouth reveal date of closed-doors friendly against David Gray’s men

More details of Hibernian’s pre-season plans have emerged, with Bournemouth revealing the date of their ‘Black Knight derby’ against the Scottish partners in billionaire investor Bill Foley’s footballing empire. The Premier League club will host David Gray’s team in a game behind closed doors on Tuesday, July 15.

Foley’s Black Knight Football Club group, who hold a minority stake in Hibs, remain eager to get the Easter Road club more involved in a multi-club organisation that also includes A-League new boys Auckland FC and French club FC Lorient, who have just clinched a return to France’s Ligue 1. As part of renewed co-operation between Bournemouth and Hibs, already strengthened by former Cherries analysis guru Garvan Stewart being appointed head of recruitment at East Mains, Gray’s men had arranged to spend a three-day mini camp at the English clubs’ new state-of-the-art training facility at Cranford Magna.

Easter Road side will be ahead of Premier League opponents

The game on the 15th of next month will be Bournemouth’s first pre-season fixture, as Andoni Iraola looks to set the ball rolling on another Premier League campaign after a ninth-placed finish last season. Hibs will be much further on in their pre-season programme, with the bulk of Gray’s squad reporting for duty next Friday.

Although players on international duty will be given extra time off, the majority of the first team will be put through testing before beginning the hard work begins in earnest. Hibs will be based at East Mains for a week before flying out to their main pre-season camp.

Gray’s men are returning to the Netherlands this summer, with the group flying out on Sunday, June 29 and returning on Saturday, July 5. During that stint in Holland, they’re expected to play two friendlies, with at least one behind closed doors.

Busy summer ahead for Hibernian

June 20 Hibs players report for pre-season June 29 - July 5 Netherlands training camp (two games) July 9 Hibs v Rot-Weiss Essen July 12 Pre-season mini-camp in Bournemouth July 15 AFC Bournemouth v Hibs (closed doors friendly) July 19 Hibs v Bolton July 24 Europa League second qualifying round, first leg July 31 Europa League second qualifying round, second leg August 3 First SPFL Scottish Premiership fixture August 7 Europa League/Conference League third qualifying round, first leg August 14 Europa League/Conference League third qualifying round, second leg

Hibs fans won’t get to see their new team – hopefully with a couple of returning big names and a few signings – in proper pre-season action until they host Rot-Weiss Essen in a special Euro throwback friendly on the night of Wednesday, July 9. As part of the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations, they’re marking 70 years since they became the first British side to compete in UEFA competition – with a replay against their opponents in that European Cup tie.

Gray’s men will then head to Bournemouth for that mini-camp from July 12-15, before returning north for more training – and a home friendly against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, July 19. The game will serve as a testimonial for Hibs stalwart Darren McGregor, the former Scottish Cup-winning defender now in charge of the title-winning under-18s.

The Bolton game will provide a crucial final warm-up before Hibs are thrown into all-or-nothing competition, with the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie scheduled for Thursday, July 24. The second leg is on July 31.

The SPFL Premiership kicks off on the weekend of August 2/3, with Hibs guaranteed to be playing on the Sunday because of their involvement in UEFA competition on the Thursday night. And, regardless of how they fare in that first European tie, Hibs will definitely be in action – either in the Europa League or Conference League – on August 7 and 14.