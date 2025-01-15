Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hammers looking to exploit ‘homegrown’ rule with early swoop

Hibs prospect Josh Landers is playing for the chance to join Premier League outfit West Ham after travelling south for a trial period with the London club. And it’s been confirmed that Hibs have added a North Macedonian international to their list of potential January midfield recruits.

Landers is being viewed as a youth recruit by the Hammers, who see the centre forward – who doesn’t turn 18 until next month – as a potentially valuable addition to their academy set-up. Premier League clubs are increasingly looking to Scottish academies for recruits as they attempt to circumvent rules on ‘homegrown’ talent.

Physically imposing and a natural No. 9, Landers has struggled with a couple of niggling injuries over the past year, preventing him from getting a chance to break into the first team. He’s under contract with Hibs until 2026, having been awarded a new three-year deal in the summer of 2023.

The Easter Road outfit agreed to let Landers, who made his first team debut at the age of just 16, travel south to train with West Ham – under the new management of Graham Potter, with former Hamilton boss Billy Reid a key member of the Englishman’s backroom staff – this week. Any move would be subject to Hibs receiving a fee in recognition of their role in developing the Scotland youth international.

The Evening News can confirm, meanwhile, that KS Cracovia midfielder Jani Atanasov is one of several potential signing targets being considered by Hibs during a January window when they expect to add one or two ‘X Factor’ signings to the squad. It’s understood that Atanasov is one of the names picked out by new head of recruitment Garvan Stewart for consideration by head coach Gray.

The former Bursaspor and Hajduk Split player, 25, has 22 senior caps for North Macedonia. Central midfield is an area Hibs are looking to strengthen, although Gray has made it clear that his focus is not on fattening up an already bloated squad – but adding genuine quality capable of delivering a boost to his team’s pursuit of guaranteed European football.

Former Bournemouth analysis guru Stewart was appointed about six weeks ago as billionaire investor Bill Foley extended his Black Knight involvement at East Mains. The American has promised to provide “help” to Hibs in the market through use of the Black Knight scouting network.