Hibs are in talks about triggering a contract extension with Lewis Miller to keep the Socceroos star at Easter Road beyond the end of the season. And gaffer David Gray says the versatile defender still has room for significant improvement as he looks to build on his international recall.

Gray, who said the 24-year-old’s previous difficult experiences with Australia made him a tougher player and more able to withstand the criticism that accompanied an early-season slump throughout the Hibs squad, took a gentle poke at some of the ex-pros who had put the boot into the former Central Coast star during that crisis. And the former Scottish Cup-winning captain admitted he would have HATED to play against someone as athletic and relentless as Miller, who came off the bench to win a penalty with his aerial threat in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Motherwell.

Gray said: “Lewis is one of many players that are out of contract and there's conversations being had all the time, especially now, because obviously in the last six months of contracts, they can speak to other clubs and see what they want to do. And players want that clarity on the future.

“So there is conversations going on all the time and Lewis is one of, I think it might be 15 players, between 10 and 15 players that are out of contract at the end of the season. At this moment in time, the full focus is on trying to get in the starting XI and trying to play to the best of their ability. But he is one that we've got an option on and there's conversations going on all the time.

“He's done well. He's had, obviously, a stuttered start at times with injuries. He was one that was playing with a bit of an ankle injury, so real credit to him for that, putting his body through it at times when it would have been easy for him to put his hand up and not play.

“But I think he's someone that needs to keep developing. We do a lot of work with Lewis. He's someone I've tried to do a lot of work with, even before in the last couple of years, working with him. And he wants to get better.

“He's got real good attributes, you see that. His pace, his power, his athleticism. But he can always improve in those areas, and we know we need to try and keep working on him to do it. But he wants to do it and he's willing to do it, which is great.”

Miller took some fierce stick for individual errors during a horrific start to the current campaign by Hibs, Gray admitting: “Yeah, I think that's all part of being a football player, isn't it? When you don't quite make the right decision in that moment, or things go against you in these times, or even just go through tough spells as players.

“I think we've all been there as players. You can't always play at the very best level, as much as you’d like to.

“And even some of the pundits that say it, they've all gone through periods in their career where they've maybe not performed - and no-one's any different. You're there to be shot at, because you're there to take criticism at times, and it's how you can come through that.

“The strength of character it takes to actually come through it, I think Lewis is one that's demonstrated that as well.

“There's been improvements he had to make. He's not played every single game to the best of his ability at times. He's made mistakes, as have a number of players. Everybody makes mistakes, but it's how he reacts to that. And he is someone that doesn't let that affect him.”

Referencing the Asian Cup exit that saw Miller scapegoated for his entire national team’s failure to go beyond the quarter-finals last February, Gray added: “I even think back to some of the times he's played with his national team. You know he went through real adversity playing with his national team.

“But came through that and has come through that as a better player and a better person for that as well. I think that's really helped him.

“He's managed to get himself right back into that national team squad. And he's played the last few games for them as well, which is great, and I'm sure that's something he wants to continue to do. But it shows the strength of character he's got and determination to improve.”

Outlining where he thinks Miller can still add value, Gray said: “His actual physical attributes are there for everybody to see. A proper modern-day full-back, centre-back, wing-back.

“Flexibility within his game, the way he can play. He can play three positions, no problem.

“Just his size, his athleticism. His ability to run forward. That's something that's hard to play against.

“I can only imagine playing against that myself, of being a wing-back and someone like Lewis Miller running and jumping over the top of you and being fit enough to take you both ways for 90 minutes. That's what he's definitely got in his locker.

“And then the things he needs to improve on. Clearly everyone needs to improve all the time. That can be decision-making on the ball or just choice of passes at times. And then obviously, everybody can always improve with the ball and try to improve technically because that's something that everyone will always try to do with every player.”