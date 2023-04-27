Easter Road chief Ben Kensell announced in early January that, following an internal review, some changes to the management structure had been identified with one of those being the recreation of a director of football role.

Hibs put in place a structure following their relegation to the Championship in 2014 aimed at providing a level of continuity, even in the event of a managerial change, with George Craig initially brought in as head of football operations. When he stepped down, recruitment chief Graeme Mathie succeeded him, taking on the role of sporting director role but when he left in September 2021 the club went in a different direction.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson, left, and chief executive Ben Kensell have both been involved in the process of sourcing a Director of Football

Speaking last week Johnson revealed that progress was being made and reiterated the club’s desire to have someone in place before the summer. John Park and Mixu Paatelainen have both been linked with the position but club chiefs are keeping their cards close to their chest in terms of those shortlisted.

“It’s going very well. I know the club have interviewed a number of very strong candidates in terms of name and CV, so that’s been interesting for me to look at from afar. I think the plan now is to narrow it down over the next couple of weeks and probably conduct a second interview,” he explained.

“Potentially I’ll have conversations with those guys to see how we’ll work together and go from there, and then we’ll make an appointment certainly before the summer. If I was one of the candidates I’d already be thinking like I was in, do you know what I mean?