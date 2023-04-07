Lee Johnson doesn't expect too much at Hibs to change despite Director of Football search
Hibs manager Lee Johnson reckons the Easter Road hierarchy ‘won’t be too different’ even after the club appoints a Director of Football.
Chief executive Ben Kensell made the announcement in January that the club was actively seeking to add a new role to the management structure and the Evening News understands a shortlist of five has been drawn up as part of the ongoing process.
While there is no fixed date by which the club wants to have the new position cut and dried, Kensell said in February that ideally an appointment would be made before the end of the current campaign, adding: “I’d be disappointed if we didn't, because they'll be heavily involved in the summer window.”
Speaking to Sky Sports this week Johnson admitted that some ‘dust needed to settle’ but that he was fully focused on getting the best out of his players on the pitch as the club pursues a top-six finish and, potentially, European football next term.
"It’s well known that the club is searching for a Director of Football who I have no doubt will add value and football nous to that process but at the same time it’s not going to be too different to where we currently are,” he said. “There are big decisions to be made but the focus has to be on the players bringing out their best game as often as possible.”
While the new Director of Football will be involved in transfer business, work is already under way to strengthen the squad this summer and Johnson hopes to be able to build on a successful winter window.
“You need to be able to work with a recruitment team. Sometimes contracts are in a drawer and then announced, and are perceived as a particular manager’s signing,” he continued. “I thought we had a good January window. With Mikey Devlin, we’re just trying to build him up to full fitness but his character is really good. But it’s also about moving players out, not because they are bad lads but because they need an opportunity to play football and have that carrot at the end of the week. We’ve done well on that, and we have a nice little team spirit here now and can build off the back of that."