Hibs ready to offload another former starter as Monty continues clear-out
Midfielder has fallen down pecking order with arrival of Amos
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hibs are close to rubber stamping Jimmy Jeggo’s return to Australia. The veteran former Socceroos midfielder is expected to be released from his contract, which expires at the end of the summer, in order to answer an SOS from Melbourne City.
Nick Montgomery strengthened his midfield options this week with the recruitment of former QPR regular Luke Amos. Both saw playing time from the bench in last night’s 3-0 home loss to Rangers but, moving forward, Montgomery clearly sees Amos as a starter – while Jeggo will be expected to compete for minutes.
The Melbourne native – and former Victory star – is desperately wanted by City boss Aurelio Vidmar following the sudden departure of Moroccan star Hamza Sakhi. And Easter Road sources have indicated that they’re willing to let Jeggo move home in pursuit of more regular game time.
The 31-year-old signed for Hibs on an 18-month contract last January. With 15 Australia caps to his name, he was a fixture in the starting XI in the early days following Montgomery’s arrival as boss back in September.
But he’s been squeezed out of the first team by Dylan Levitt. And he’s been pushed further on to the fringes by the arrival of Amos, who has signed an 18-month contract – with NO option to extend his stay included in the current agreement, despite reports to the contrary.
Removing Jeggo’s salary from the wage bill will also give Montgomery a little extra leeway in his pursuit of a central defender, still the No. 1 priority for a team conceding far too easily. He’s already augmented his attacking options in recent days with the acquisition of Myziane Maolida and Emiliano Marcondes, both of whom played a part in the heavy loss to Rangers.