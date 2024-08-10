SNS Group

The latest transfer headlines for Hibs and their Scottish Premiership rivals.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend with Hearts heading out on the road to face Dundee, while Hibs are preparing to host Celtic in a blockbuster clash at Easter Road.

The two Edinburgh sides have recruited strongly so far this window as they both to look to build and improve on last season’s performances. While we see out another weekend of action in Scotland’s top flight, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest headlines on the transfer rumour mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs second bid for midfielder rejected

Hibs remain keen on signing Dundee’s Luke McCowan but they have now had a second offer rejected by their rivals, according to Football Scotland. The Dark Blues have already knocked back an initial bid for the versatile midfielder who netted nine league goals last season.

But despite coming back with an improved offer, the Hibees have been turned away once again, as their proposal is still viewed as ‘well short’ of what Dundee are looking for in order to let McCowan leave.

Hibs have already added some new options to their roster in both attack and midfield, but McCowan is still believed to be a ‘key target’ for David Gray and co.

Rodgers ‘pushing’ for Celtic signing

Celtic have had a more reserved approach to the summer transfer window, only getting their business underway late in July. However, the Hoops are hoping to bring in another new recruit before the window closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, Brendan Rodgers is ‘pushing’ for his club to finalise a move for Adam Idah, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Parkhead. The forward scored eight goals in the Scottish Premiership and the Hoops have been eager to bring him back on a permanent deal.

Reporter Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Rodgers is the ‘main driving force’ behind Celtic’s push to lure Idah from Norwich City.