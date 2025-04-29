Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The key Easter Road shareholders have made their move on one project and the future of a star linked to Hibs has been addressed.

Hibs shareholders, Black Knight Football Club, have expanded into America with their latest strategic partnership.

A connection has been brokered with MLS side Orlando City in a partnership aimed at “player development, scouting operations, executive collaboration, and commercial opportunities across both organizations.” The new multi club partnership spans across AFC Bournemouth (England), FC Lorient (France), Hibs and Auckland FC (New Zealand).

Black Knights acquired 25% of Hibs shares in 2024. Senior Advisor to Ownership, Global Soccer Ventures Luiz Muzzi said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Black Knight Football Club. This collaboration is rooted in a shared commitment to excellence both on and off the field. It’s a powerful step toward expanding our global footprint while providing valuable development opportunities for players, coaches and staff. We look forward to exploring additional opportunities to work together as the partnership continues to evolve.”

Black Knight reaction

BKFC President Tim Bezbatchenko said: “In Orlando City SC we’ve found a like-minded partner in a geographic area that was a priority for us. We look forward to building a strong connection that will benefit players and clubs from both groups and ultimately make all of us more successful, especially in the areas of player development and talent identification.”

Player movement between the clubs is something that could take place. Black Knight president Tim Bezbatchenko used goalkeeper Alex Paulsen, on loan at Auckland from Bournemouth, as a guide to how the multi-club ownership group works earlier this month. He suggested that “Hibs could be a good location for him” after a campaign down under.

Hibs linked goalkeeper set for move

Now Auckland head coach Steve Corica has admitted the keeper will likely move on from the A League this summer transfer window. He said: “I don’t think we will (keep him). He needs to go. He’s had two good seasons. He wants to play at a higher level like everyone does.

“He is on the books of Bournemouth. I’m not sure where he’s going to go next season but I’m pretty sure it won’t be with us unfortunately. That’s the way it goes. He’s had a great year last year. Just fell short towards the end but hopefully we can get him over the line this season and not only win the Premiership but win the Grand Final if we can.”

Gray previously said when asked about Paulsen earlier this month: “I think that's what Tim was demonstrating really, which is with a multi-club sort of group, how can everybody sort of benefit from it? And when you look within, can you recruit from within as well?

“Anything that can strengthen each of the teams can only be a good thing for everybody involved. And that's what I took from that sort of interview, was how you could demonstrate how players can move around and the jump from some places to get straight to Bournemouth, for example, into the Premier League - does a loan to a team like Hibs at a slightly lower level suit some players? Of course it would.

“And I think it's definitely an added bonus to be able to have that network and that infrastructure that you can look at players that can maybe come and do that. We've obviously tied up Jordan Smith quickly again, which was great, because he's done fantastically well in his new contract. And obviously Joseph Bursik’s on loan, so it is a position we're going to have to bring someone in, which is why he probably just demonstrated that position as always we look within the network as well, which is great.”