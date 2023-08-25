Hibs sign off two transfers as Celtic ‘agree’ £3.5m fee

Hibs will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League play-off this weekend when they take on Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. The Easter Road outfit are yet to get off the mark in the division, so a big result is needed to boost confidence moving forwards.

So far, Hibs have been pretty active on the transfer market and there is still time to sign off on some extra deals before the window closes. Here are some of the latest transfer updates surrounding Hibs and their Premiership rivals this season.

Hibs sign off on another two loan deals

Hibs have agreed loan deals for a further two players as rising star Oscar Macintyre and Scotland youth international Ewan Henderson have headed out the door for the season.

The latter has signed for second tier Belgian outfit K.V. Oostende amid their promotion fight, and there is an option to buy for a six-figure fee included in the deal. Henderson joins the club in search of more regular playing time, having made just one appearance for Hibs this season.

Macintyre has followed Kyle McClelland to Scottish League One side Queen of the South as the 18-year-old looks to build his first team portfolio up.

Celtic agree £3.5m fee for winger

Yesterday, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph reported that Celtic were ‘in talks’ over a move for Aris FC winger Luis Palma. Those talks have since massively ramped up as today, a new update has emerged, reporting that the Hoops have ‘agreed a fee of around £3.5 million’ for Palma, while discussions regarding personal terms and a potential four-year contract are now being discussed.