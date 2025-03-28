Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bushiri confirms January bid rejected as defender makes ‘Why not?’ comment on staying at Easter Road

Hibs star Rocky Bushiri insists there has been no “official offer” aimed at keeping the Congolese international at Easter Road beyond the end of the season. But the centre-half, who made his first competitive appearance for the DRC in the recent international break, says he remains open to the idea of extending his stay with the Edinburgh club.

The Belgian-born stopper is out of contract in a matter of weeks. Having become a crucial figure in the team’s revival after a horrific start to the current season, Bushiri would represent a major building block as manager David Gray looks to lay foundations for the next campaign.

Congolese international in ‘exchanges’ with manager David Gray

Bushiri, who confirmed that Hibs had REJECTED an offer for him in January, believed to be from Egyptian club Zamalek, said he’d been in constant talks with Gray and others in the club hierarchy. But he didn’t give any indication that a new deal was close to being signed.

Asked if his future could be at Hibs, the 25-year-old said: “Why not? I mean, I've been exchanging with the manager and the club over the last few months.

“But an official offer hasn't been there yet - but we have exchanged. I mean, we never know what's the future. To be honest, I don't know what the future looks like. But I hope a positive future.”

Questioned on whether he’d received offers from other clubs, Bushiri added: “Yeah, I did. It was clear in the last window, but it has been rejected by the club.

“It’s not always a bad thing when things get rejected. So we will see what's going to happen.”

On the importance of securing the right move in the best environment at this crucial stage of his career, Bushiri said: “Yeah, it's an important step now, but it has to be good for myself, for the club. Everyone needs to find a way to grow in the future contract.

Return to team sparked turnaround in Hibs fortunes

“I just want to grow as a player every year. If you look back at last season, I'm not the same player I was last season and this season. And next season I want to be another better version of myself.

“I want to keep growing and keep looking after my body, myself, because I have struggled in the past with injuries and stuff. And I just want to keep going.”

Out in the cold at the start of the season as Gray went with Warren O’Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta at the heart of a back four, Bushiri’s return to the starting XI – and the switch to a back three – coincided with a remarkable upturn in fortunes for Hibs. And the popular big man’s late, late equaliser in November’s 3-3 draw at home to Aberdeen is universally acknowledged to have been a turning point in the entire season.

He’s become a fixture in the Democratic Republic of Congo squad during his time at Hibs, even travelling to the Africa Cup of Nations last season. Bushiri, who made his first competitive start for the Leopards’ in their recent 1-0 win over South Sudan, is expected to be back at the heart of the Hibs defence for tomorrow’s visit of Scottish Premiership bottom side St Johnstone.