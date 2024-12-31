Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transfer window is upcoming and the Hibs player is fixed on leaving Easter Road.

Luke Amos has revealed his intention to leave Hibs and seek new opportunities amid limited game time.

The midfielder joined the Premiership club on an 18-month deal in January 2024 after time at QPR. He started his career at Tottenham before loans to Southend United, Stevenage and QPR resulted in a permanent move to Loftus Road, where he stayed between 2020-2023.

Amos’ contract at Hibs runs until the summer of 2025 but he is keen to make his exit six months ahead of that in the winter transfer window. Taking to his LinkedIn page on Monday, he has made an appeal to potential suitors who may want to bring him into their ranks.

He said in a post that included a highlight reel of his: "Looking ahead to 2025 and the January window, hopeful it will provide a new opportunity! Things don't always go to plan but you can only control what you can control. Wishing everyone a successful and blessed 2025!"

Former boss Nick Montgomery was the one to bring Amos into Hibs after the midfielder endured a lengthy injury battle and spent half of last campaign without a club. Overall, he has played 14 times for Hibs, six of those outings coming this campaign for a total of 149 minutes. Amos has featured once in the Premiership, for 17 minutes on the opening day against St Mirren.

Chris Cadden and Martin Boyle are amongst the several first team players out of contract at the end of the season. The transfer window opens later this week.