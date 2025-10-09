The star is a favourite of the Hibs support but his future is up next summer.

Martin Boyle has provided an update on his long-term Hibs future - as he puts a key Easter Road objective on his radar.

The 32-year-old is a modern day legend at Easter Road, with 377 appearances and 103 goals with 70 assists across two spells since his initial loan arrival in 2015. He is also an Australian international and will hope to form part of the Socceroos squad for their World Cup 2026 campaign next summer.

There were rumours of an exit from Hibs in the summer but Boyle’s stay was extended for the 25/26 season by a further year. Talk of his future will again crop up next summer when he could become a free agent and speaking to JDL Media while on international duty with Australia for games with Canada and USA, it’s not something Boyle is pondering just yet, with the 400 game marker on his mind.

He said: “No, it’s still early on in the season. Obviously, the older I get, the more you do start to think about it. But I try to let my football do the talking. If I’m playing well, then there could be suitors. If not, then football... It’s rough. It can be cutthroat come the end of the season.

“Never really been in that position where I’ve been a free agent. But it’s a long way away. I’ve ambitions, I know I’ll be 33 when the World Cup comes around, but I still have dreams to come true and ambitions to achieve, and that’s going to the World Cup, and, obviously, ultimately doing really well for Hibernian.

“I’ve got to the 100 [goals] club for Hibs. I’d like to get to 400 appearances. It would be a good milestone, and I feel like I’ve been consistent. My injuries, I missed a lot [of football], but I’m thankful I’ve come back strong as ever. But, yeah, going to the World Cup and representing Hibernian would be a really nice feeling.”

Boyle knows he needs to perform for Hibs if Aussie head coach Tony Popovic is to select him for World Cup action. He’s missed some chances on the international scene and the Hibs forward is keen to put that right.

The attacker added: “I have to keep performing at club level -- scoring goals and assists is what I’m paid to do. I have to do that, keep working hard and not get caught up in the moment. Someone can take your spot – you can do all that hard work, and someone else can come in and take your spot.

“So I need to just, first and foremost, keep being me, keep working hard and doing what I’ve done all through my career and enjoy it. Obviously, I’d like to score more goals and contribute towards the nation. I’ve obviously missed a few chances [in recent games] and they do eat away at you. So maybe if I just be a little bit more composed, I know goals and chances will come.”